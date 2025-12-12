VIP
Students Push New Gun Control Bill to Prevent Gun Theft
FBI Investigating Hundreds of Suspects Connected to Violent '764' Network
House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos
There Sure are a Lot of Scammers In Black Lives Matter
These Democratic Senators Are About to Derail Another Trump Nomination
Whistleblower Sounds Alarm on Somali Scam in Another State
Children Forced to View Pornographic 'Art' in Class – ACLJ Files a Federal...
Mega Donor Reveals Broader Hypocrisy of the Democratic Party
Scott Jennings Gives CNN a History Lesson on Voting Rights
Guess Who Once Called for Strikes on Narco-Terrorists
Disgraced Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan's Trial Begins Monday
Fleeing America
DOT Threatens to Pull $73M From NY After an Audit Reveals Over Half...
Patriot Blasts Somalis: 'We Don't Share an Allegiance Because I'm Black. I'm an...
Tipsheet

Democrats Demand Due Process for Narco-Traffickers—but Mock the Murder of Charlie Kirk

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 12, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Comedian Andrew Schulz blasted Democrat hypocrisy this week in a podcast episode with Charlamagne tha God, calling out what he sees as glaring Democratic hypocrisy in their sudden outrage over supposed “due-process rights” for narco-traffickers flooding the United States with deadly drugs, and yet cheering the assassination of conservative firebrand, Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

Its just funny to me that there are people that were happy Charlie Kirk got shot because they disagreed on opinions and they're fighting for due process for people who are driving fentanyl into the f**king country, what the f**k do we live in! Why do we have more humanity for people who are actually profiting off of killing Americans?"

"But you gotta be better," Charlemagne chimed in. "But you shouldn't be like those people."

"What do I gotta do?" Schulz asked.

"Don't become what you hate," Charlemagne replied.

"What do you mean?" Schulz asked. "I hate people trying to kill Americans. So if you're trying to kill Charlie Kirk or if you're trying to bring fentanyl in here, I hate both of y'all."

Recommended

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FENTANYL

The Trump administration has come under fire for a series of deadly strikes on narco-trafficking vessels originating from South America. Since September, more than twenty such operations have taken place, leaving roughly 90 people dead. Democrats and some Republicans have called into question the legality of such strikes, as Congress has tried to move towards having more oversight. President Trump has continued to defend the operation, arguing he is saving countless American lives. 

Trump, for his part, has been the only modern president to truly begin a war on drugs.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
Mega Donor Reveals Broader Hypocrisy of the Democratic Party Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Gives CNN a History Lesson on Voting Rights Amy Curtis
Cry the Beloved Europe? Victor Davis Hanson
FBI Investigating Hundreds of Suspects Connected to Violent '764' Network Jeff Charles
Turns Out the COVID Vaccine Critics Were Right All Along Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
Advertisement