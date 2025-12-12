Democrats Demand Due Process for Narco-Traffickers—but Mock the Murder of Charlie Kirk

Comedian Andrew Schulz blasted Democrat hypocrisy this week in a podcast episode with Charlamagne tha God, calling out what he sees as glaring Democratic hypocrisy in their sudden outrage over supposed “due-process rights” for narco-traffickers flooding the United States with deadly drugs, and yet cheering the assassination of conservative firebrand, Charlie Kirk.

Its just funny to me that there are people that were happy Charlie Kirk got shot because they disagreed on opinions and they're fighting for due process for people who are driving fentanyl into the f**king country, what the f**k do we live in! Why do we have more humanity for people who are actually profiting off of killing Americans?"

"But you gotta be better," Charlemagne chimed in. "But you shouldn't be like those people."

"What do I gotta do?" Schulz asked.

"Don't become what you hate," Charlemagne replied.

"What do you mean?" Schulz asked. "I hate people trying to kill Americans. So if you're trying to kill Charlie Kirk or if you're trying to bring fentanyl in here, I hate both of y'all."

💥ANDREW SCHULZ: "It's just funny to me that there are people that were happy Charlie Kirk got shot because they disagreed on opinions, and they're fighting for due process for people who are driving fentanyl into the f*cking country." — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 12, 2025

The Trump administration has come under fire for a series of deadly strikes on narco-trafficking vessels originating from South America. Since September, more than twenty such operations have taken place, leaving roughly 90 people dead. Democrats and some Republicans have called into question the legality of such strikes, as Congress has tried to move towards having more oversight. President Trump has continued to defend the operation, arguing he is saving countless American lives.

Trump, for his part, has been the only modern president to truly begin a war on drugs.

