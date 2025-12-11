White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing
Trump Administration Official Demonstrates Just How Dangerous Biden's Policies Were
GOP Lawmakers Are Sounding the Alarm on What's Affecting Americans the Most
So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker...
Trump Rages Against This Stupid Tradition Democrats Are Using to Block His Appointments
Check Out Rep. McBride's Vulgar Dismissal of Massive Obamacare Fraud
Things Are So Bad in San Francisco, Residents Are Forced to Take Drastic...
The Latest Recipients of the Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Political Journalism...
Tim Walz Is Lying About ICE Arresting American Citizens
Turns Out There's a Massive Loophole in Minnesota's Paid Leave Program
Insurrection: Anti-ICE Protesters Disrupt House Homeland Security Committee Hearing
Republicans Were Right. Socialized Medicine Leads to Death Panels.
Democrat Asks How Obamacare Drove Up Healthcare Costs — Basic Economics Has the...
Noem Goes Off on Dem Who Refers to DC Terror Attack on National...
Tipsheet

Democrat Senator Lashes Out As Others in His Party Inch Toward Sanity on Border Security

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 11, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

A little-known Democratic Senator from California, Alex Padilla, blasted his own party this week, calling it “bullsh*t” that Democrats would cave to a Republican talking point — most notably, the idea of securing the border.

Advertisement

On Wednesday’s episode of the "Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know" podcast, Padilla accused Democrats of abandoning their longtime push to grant citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants and instead embracing the GOP’s call for stricter border security.

"Do you ever feel alienated in this fight by your own party?" Minhaj asked. "Because you're keeping the agenda on that path, and it feels like — and I've been watching a lot of the podcasts and TV appearances from some of your Democratic colleagues —they keep going towards the 'Secure the border. Secure the border. Secure the border.' Do you feel alienated by this?"

"I'm not going to lie," Padilla said. "At times, yes. But when I recognize that, that's my impetus. That's my motivation. That's my purpose in those moments. And calling it out like it is, right?

I'm not afraid to talk to Democrats and say, 'Hey, when it comes to issues like reproductive rights, we're all pro-choice. We don't budge. We don't negotiate.' You know, that's a given. Or when it comes to equality. Oh, we're Democrats. We're united. We don't budge. We don't negotiate. We don't waver on that. 

When it comes to voting rights, when it comes to labor rights, when we come to climate change is real, that's all firm. But when it comes to immigration, 'Oh well, I don't know. But see, in my state, you know, the polls say this.' Like, that's bullsh*t. That's bullsh*t.

Recommended

So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker... Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Unfortunately for Sen. Padilla, about 60 percent of Americans back a secure border, meaning this is a fight his faction of the Democratic Party is highly unlikely to win. Democrats have two choices: they can double down on crazy like New York City mayoral-elect Zohran Mamdani, or they can retreat to sanity. And even more unfortunate for Padilla, he’s unlikely to stand out the way Mamdani does.

Sen. Padilla is perhaps best known for being physically removed from a room while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was holding a press conference. He had barged in and began loudly demanding answers. Democrats later accused the Trump administration of cruelty towards a sitting Senator, despite the fact that an unidentified man had just stormed into a room with a top administration official.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker... Jeff Charles
Things Are So Bad in San Francisco, Residents Are Forced to Take Drastic Safety Measures Amy Curtis
There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
Democrat Asks How Obamacare Drove Up Healthcare Costs — Basic Economics Has the Answer Dmitri Bolt
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing Matt Vespa
Innocent Venezuelan Fishermen: 'Hands Up! Don't Shoot!' Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker... Jeff Charles
Advertisement