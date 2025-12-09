Stephen Miller Argues Somali Migration Is 'Exactly What Our Founding Fathers Feared the Most'

Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, told Fox News' Will Cain that Somali immigrants were exactly the kind of people the Founding Fathers would have feared the most. He argued that they are immigrants who do not want to assimilate, but immigrants who wish to use the United States as a vehicle to benefit their home country.

"You end up with what our Founding Fathers feared the most, which is that you have foreign immigrants who become advocates, not for this country, but the country that they left," Miller said. "So you see, throughout Somali politics in Minnesota is this constant concern about how to reorient U.S. politics around Somalia, and then using welfare fraud, pillaging the U.S. financial system to prop up a foreign country."

So in this case, the U.S. becomes an object, not of patriotism, but of plunder. You know, when you're talking about assimilation, two things matter enormously. The numbers and how different the cultures are. So the further away in culture you go and the larger in number you go, by definition the greater challenge it poses to assimilation.

Somali immigrants as a group typically take more than they put in from welfare programs, on top of having below-average employment rates and education levels. The United States is now facing an issue where assimilation is no longer as common among immigrants as it once was. The sheer number of immigrants allowed into the country under Joe Biden and previous Democratic administrations is definitely to blame, but so is the self-hating rhetoric employed by the Democratic Party.

Until all political parties within the United States can agree that this country is better than all others, the reliability of assimilation among immigrants is likely to continue decreasing.

