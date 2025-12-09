Scott Jennings Checkmates Dems on CNN: Was Obama Ever Accused of Committing War...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She 'Feels Sorry' for President Trump After He Calls...
Appeals Court Issues Major Ruling on Ban Against Transgenders in the Military
Apple Blocked This Anti-ICE App – Now the Creators Are Suing Trump Administration...
Nancy Mace Sounds Just Like Marjorie Taylor Greene In This Op-Ed
VIP
The Chaos of Biden's Immigration Policies Was the Point
The Indiana University Medical School Hasn't Ditched Wokeness Yet
VIP
Bruen Decision Made NYC So Unsafe, It's Having Record-Setting Lack of Murders
Girls' Wrestling Now the Fastest-Growing Sport in the Country, and It Starts Young
As Ties to Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal Surfaces, Ilhan Omar Turns to Her Favorite...
VIP
Trump Dismisses Calls For Conservative Justices to Retire as GOP Pushes Pre-Midterms Court...
Stephen Miller Argues Somali Migration Is 'Exactly What Our Founding Fathers Feared the...
NJ Twins Arrested After Threatening to Hang and Torture DHS Assistant Secretary
Surviving Cold and Conflict in Ukraine
Tipsheet

Trump Admin Says Biden’s Migrant Surge is to Blame for Sky-High Housing Prices

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 09, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

As voters increasingly worry about unaffordability and the rising cost of living, the Trump administration is seeking to address the issue. While President Trump has floated solutions like a 50-year mortgage, tariff stimulus checks, and portable mortgages, some administration officials are arguing that the president's solution is already underway: deportations.

Advertisement

Scott Turner, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, slammed the Biden administration, which let in millions of illegal immigrants and refugees, creating a crisis that has rattled the housing market.

"The unchecked illegal immigration and open borders policies allowed by the Biden administration continue to put significant strain on housing, pricing out American families," Turner told Fox News on Tuesday. "These policies have plagued America’s housing market, but in President Trump, Americans finally have a leader fighting to restore sanity to American immigration policy."

While increased illegal immigrants can drive up prices, many people are noting that it should not be considered the primary driver of increased costs.

Jenna Stauffer, Global Real Estate Advisor at Sotheby's International Realty of Key West, said that a lack of supply was to blame.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Checkmates Dems on CNN: Was Obama Ever Accused of Committing War Crimes? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

"Housing affordability has been unraveling for years, and the problems we’re dealing with go way beyond any one factor," she said. "We’ve really been under building for almost two decades. After the Great Recession, construction basically stalled, and it took years to recover. By some estimates, the U.S. is short four to seven million homes, and that long-term shortage is the core issue behind today’s affordability challenges."

Thankfully the solution can easily be two-pronged. Continue enforcing immigration law, carrying out deportations, and doing what conservatives have always been good at, cutting red tape, so that housing construction can boom.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Checkmates Dems on CNN: Was Obama Ever Accused of Committing War Crimes? Matt Vespa
As Ties to Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal Surfaces, Ilhan Omar Turns to Her Favorite Scapegoat: Trump Dmitri Bolt
Check Out Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's 'No Kings' Meltdown Amy Curtis
Trump Takes No Prisoners in Fiery Interview: Reporter Gets Called Out Townhall Video
Appeals Court Issues Major Ruling on Ban Against Transgenders in the Military Jeff Charles
NJ Twins Arrested After Threatening to Hang and Torture DHS Assistant Secretary Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Checkmates Dems on CNN: Was Obama Ever Accused of Committing War Crimes? Matt Vespa
Advertisement