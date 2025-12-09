Trump Admin Says Biden’s Migrant Surge is to Blame for Sky-High Housing Prices

As voters increasingly worry about unaffordability and the rising cost of living, the Trump administration is seeking to address the issue. While President Trump has floated solutions like a 50-year mortgage, tariff stimulus checks, and portable mortgages, some administration officials are arguing that the president's solution is already underway: deportations.

Scott Turner, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, slammed the Biden administration, which let in millions of illegal immigrants and refugees, creating a crisis that has rattled the housing market.

"The unchecked illegal immigration and open borders policies allowed by the Biden administration continue to put significant strain on housing, pricing out American families," Turner told Fox News on Tuesday. "These policies have plagued America’s housing market, but in President Trump, Americans finally have a leader fighting to restore sanity to American immigration policy."

When millions of illegals flooded our country, they snatched up countless housing units.



Renters and those in public housing received the brunt of it.



Kicking illegals out of housing will free up housing units, bring back affordability, and restore safety. pic.twitter.com/IFVI3fOTE0 — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) November 28, 2025

While increased illegal immigrants can drive up prices, many people are noting that it should not be considered the primary driver of increased costs.

Jenna Stauffer, Global Real Estate Advisor at Sotheby's International Realty of Key West, said that a lack of supply was to blame.

"Housing affordability has been unraveling for years, and the problems we’re dealing with go way beyond any one factor," she said. "We’ve really been under building for almost two decades. After the Great Recession, construction basically stalled, and it took years to recover. By some estimates, the U.S. is short four to seven million homes, and that long-term shortage is the core issue behind today’s affordability challenges."

Thankfully the solution can easily be two-pronged. Continue enforcing immigration law, carrying out deportations, and doing what conservatives have always been good at, cutting red tape, so that housing construction can boom.

