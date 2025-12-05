Anyone Catch CNN's Embarrassing Error About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect?
Dan Bongino Wonders Why the FBI Seemingly Stopped Looking for the J6 Bomb...
People Are Driving to Tim Walz's House and Calling Him This...It's Hilarious
Grand Jury Rejects Another Indictment Against Letitia James
Another Afghan National Was Busted for Allegedly Plotting a Mass Shooting
Media Gaslighting Works: Only a Quarter of Voters Know Kirk’s Assassin Was a...
What Is Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Hiding About State SNAP Recipients?
Did Rep. Jim Himes Really Try to Make Martyrs Out of Narco-Terrorists?
Democrats Say Aftyn Behn Is the Future of Their Party? We're Fine With...
MS NOW Melts Down After SCOTUS Hands Texas Redistricting Win
Keith Ellison Has No Regrets About His Handling of the Feeding Our Future...
A Five-Point Plan for Republicans Heading Into 2026
Far-Left Commentator Mocks White Culture, Says U.S. Would Become a ‘Sh*thole’ Without Immi...
A Left-Wing Heckler Called Tom Homan a 'Racist' and a 'Traitor.' Here's What...
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Wants Democrats to Be More 'Culturally Normal'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 05, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said that Democrats need to become "more culturally normal" at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit, as he continues to play towards the middle of the field in the hopes of having a shot at the White House in 2028. 

Advertisement

“I think there’s a broader narrative that we ought to address,” Newsom said. “We have to be more culturally normal. We have to be a little less judgmental. We have to be a party that understands the importance and the power of the border."

Newsom never explained what he meant by “culturally normal,” but he appears to be conceding at least some of the criticism Republicans have leveled at his party, most notably Democrats’ disastrous handling of the Southern border and their defense of illegal immigrants.

This year, Democrats have largely shifted their rhetoric toward how immigration enforcement is carried out. It’s now rare to hear anyone openly argue for an open border.

This isn’t the first time Gov. Newsom has tried to nudge his party back toward the center. Throughout this year, he has repeatedly distanced himself from the excesses of wokeness.

Recommended

A Left-Wing Heckler Called Tom Homan a 'Racist' and a 'Traitor.' Here's What Happened Next. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM SOCIALISM

For example, when his “This Is Gavin Newsom” podcast launched in March, he criticized the term “Latinx,” despite having used it frequently in the past. He also came out against men competing in women’s sports, calling it “deeply unfair.”

Newsom wrapped up his remarks at the NYT Summit by shifting to the economy, arguing that Democrats need a more “compelling economic vision” for the American people. “If we don’t democratize our economy, we’re not going to save democracy,” he said.

That language screams socialism and heavy-handed government intervention, but whether Newsom would actually embrace that approach on a national stage remains unclear. If his home state of California is any indication, he has yet to offer anyone a truly “compelling economic vision.”

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Left-Wing Heckler Called Tom Homan a 'Racist' and a 'Traitor.' Here's What Happened Next. Dmitri Bolt
Here's What Caused a Lefty Trump Supporter to Laugh in the Face of a 'View' Co-Host on CNN Matt Vespa
What Is Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Hiding About State SNAP Recipients? Amy Curtis
A Newsom Nihilist Nomination? Victor Davis Hanson
People Are Driving to Tim Walz's House and Calling Him This...It's Hilarious Matt Vespa
Far-Left Commentator Mocks White Culture, Says U.S. Would Become a ‘Sh*thole’ Without Immigrants Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Left-Wing Heckler Called Tom Homan a 'Racist' and a 'Traitor.' Here's What Happened Next. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement