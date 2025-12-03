Meet the Democratic Socialist Running for DC Mayor

Washington, DC, city council member Janeese Lewis George has launched her bid for Mayor of DC, and is reportedly hoping to mirror Zohran Mamdani's socialist upset in New York City. She is yet another self-described democratic socialist who has previously been supported by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

A Democratic-Socialist is running for mayor in DC. She is raising money quickly, and unopposed.



Normal Democrats, centrists, the business community and everyone else who isn't on the farrrrrrrrrrrrrr left are idle.



🚨🚨🚨WTF?🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/lkeJRud0mn — Chuck Thies (@ChuckThies) December 3, 2025

“Rent’s rising in homes people can’t afford. Folks are working hard and still feeling the squeeze, while the few in power rake in profits,” Lewis George said in her announcement video. “And now our neighbors, our families, are under attack because we are failing to stand up to defend them."

“That’s not the D.C., I know. That’s why I’m running for mayor,” Lewis George continued. “Because it’s time we had leaders who fight for the people who stand up to corruption and greed and stand with the people who make D.C. work.”

The DC I know is worth fighting for.



I’m Janeese Lewis George, and I’m running for Mayor. pic.twitter.com/7ZI3dojxxh — Janeese Lewis George (@Janeese4DC) December 1, 2025

According to Axios, Lewis George is aiming to build a 5,000-member-strong volunteer army to knock on doors and phone bank for the election in November of 2026.

She is also hoping to bring on one of the Mamdani campaign’s top digital advisers to help target young voters online and on TikTok.

Lewis George has been a member of the DC City Council since 2021, where the DC chapter of the DSA gave her their full support.

“Janeese’s grassroots, people-powered victories, both in the primary and in the general election, show that Ward 4 residents are tired of the big business and developer-friendly politics … Metro D.C. DSA is confident that George will be an elected leader who stands with the working class,” the group said back in 2020.

Like all progressives, Lewsi Geroge has a history of supporting terrible policy, including defunding the police, although she walked back that claim later.

I will absolutely divest from MPD and put that money into violence interruption programs.



Full stop. — Janeese Lewis George (@Janeese4DC) October 21, 2019

