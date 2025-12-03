You Knew Someone Was Going to Leak This Part About the Report on...
The Future Doesn't Look Good for Free Speech
Trump Just Pardoned This Democrat and the Left Is Going to Be Furious
Guess What Issue Democrats Are Pushing for the Midterms
Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup?
CNN Boosts Anti-ICE Activists Again — This Time by Promoting ‘Whistle Alerts’ for...
Senator Slotkin Doubles Down on Debunked WaPo Story About Secretary Hegseth
Is SCOTUS Poised to Hand Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers a First Amendment Win?
Minnesota's Newest Social Welfare Program Is the Next Big Fraud Waiting to Happen
VIP
What Anti-Gun 'Fact Check' Goes Wrong
When Was the Last Time Democrats Said Anything Good About America?
Singer Sabrina Carpenter Is Furious at the White House Right Now
Europe Quietly Plans to Freeload of Off American Innovation
How to End Obamacare and Improve Coverage
Tipsheet

Meet the Democratic Socialist Running for DC Mayor

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 03, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Washington, DC, city council member Janeese Lewis George has launched her bid for Mayor of DC, and is reportedly hoping to mirror Zohran Mamdani's socialist upset in New York City. She is yet another self-described democratic socialist who has previously been supported by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Advertisement

“Rent’s rising in homes people can’t afford. Folks are working hard and still feeling the squeeze, while the few in power rake in profits,” Lewis George said in her announcement video. “And now our neighbors, our families, are under attack because we are failing to stand up to defend them."

“That’s not the D.C., I know. That’s why I’m running for mayor,” Lewis George continued. “Because it’s time we had leaders who fight for the people who stand up to corruption and greed and stand with the people who make D.C. work.” 

According to Axios, Lewis George is aiming to build a 5,000-member-strong volunteer army to knock on doors and phone bank for the election in November of 2026.

She is also hoping to bring on one of the Mamdani campaign’s top digital advisers to help target young voters online and on TikTok. 

Recommended

Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup? Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Lewis George has been a member of the DC City Council since 2021, where the DC chapter of the DSA gave her their full support. 

“Janeese’s grassroots, people-powered victories, both in the primary and in the general election, show that Ward 4 residents are tired of the big business and developer-friendly politics … Metro D.C. DSA is confident that George will be an elected leader who stands with the working class,” the group said back in 2020. 

Like all progressives, Lewsi Geroge has a history of supporting terrible policy, including defunding the police,  although she walked back that claim later.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup? Amy Curtis
Trump Just Pardoned This Democrat and the Left Is Going to Be Furious Jeff Charles
Guess What Issue Democrats Are Pushing for the Midterms Jeff Charles
If This Is What Motivated the National Guard Shooter, the Blowback Could Be Terrifying Jeff Charles
You Knew Someone Was Going to Leak This Part About the Report on Hegseth's Signal Use Matt Vespa
Is SCOTUS Poised to Hand Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers a First Amendment Win? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup? Amy Curtis
Advertisement