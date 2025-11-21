House Votes to Condemn Socialism as NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Meets Trump in DC

The House of Representatives voted to condemn socialism on Friday, the day that Mayoral-elect Zohran Mamdani is scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House.

NYC Mayor-Elect is in DC today to meet with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/jGNsRmgwt5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 21, 2025

Representative Maria Salazar's (R-FL) measure passed 285–98, winning support from several top Democrats, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, despite his endorsement of Zohran Mamdani in the NYC mayoral race.

The measure catalogs the failures of socialist economic systems and pointedly rebukes modern political movements edging toward socialist platforms. It highlights that socialism leads to famine and mass violence under a multitude of regimes throughout history, including Fidel Castro's Cuba, Mao Zedong's China, and modern examples, including Maduro's regime in Venezuela.

"The House of Representatives," the text reads, "denounces socialism in all its forms and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States."

Socialism has NO PLACE in America 🇺🇸



Today, House Republicans were PROUD to support a measure REJECTING socialism and all the lies of socialists.



Thank you to @RepMariaSalazar for introducing H. Con. Res. 58 to DENOUNCE SOCIALISM! pic.twitter.com/RmTklQ52Cz — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) November 21, 2025

"It always leads to a destruction of liberties for people," Representative Byron Donalds of Florida said. "We have a responsibility to defend the American core of capitalism, free markets and liberty [against] socialism, democratic socialism, communism, authoritarianism, fascism."

Some Democrats who supported the resolution called for their party to return to a more centrist approach. Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York, who has become the epicenter of the progressive surge against establishment Democrats, has been outspoken against the movement, posting on X earlier this month:

I talk about being a new kind of old-fashioned Democrat and giving policy prescriptions about what we need to do to address people’s concerns about the economy and affordability and the cost of living and wages. The answer is not the populism of Donald Trump or Zohran Mamdani — it’s about giving specific policy prescriptions.

ICYMI: Suozzi says Democrats must go back to their roots. Read more about Suozzi’s New Kind of Old Fashioned Democratic platform below ⬇️ https://t.co/UTUWS7JAFQ pic.twitter.com/frUi635n7n — Tom Suozzi (@Tom_Suozzi) November 10, 2025

