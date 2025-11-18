Mamdani Ally Loves Mao's 'Little Red Book'

Mamdani ally and self-described communist Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer with millions of followers who once claimed America deserved 9/11, was visibly thrilled when he received a copy of Chairman Mao’s Little Red Book during a recent trip to China.

Mao, is, the architect of China’s brutal Cultural Revolution and its descent into communism, is responsible for the deaths of up to 100 million of his own people through famine, purges, and targeted killings.

The "Little Red Book," formally known as "Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse-tung," is a book published in 1964, contains hundreds of quotations on topics such as class struggle, war and peace, discipline, criticism and self-criticism, imperialism, and how to be a good communist and citizen. Billions of copies were printed, and it is the most published book, second only to the Bible. It includes quotes like, "Every Communist must grasp the truth: Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun."

The "Little Red Book" was virtually mandatory under Mao, with citizens expected to study and recite it daily. Failing to do so could bring severe punishment, even death.

"Thank you so much. This is incredible. Wow! This is literally what I talked about on the stream, like the first day. I was like, 'I want one of the English copies of the OG red book,'" Hasan Piker told the person who gave it to him during a livestream in China. "This is really, really special."

Hasan Piker was thrilled to receive a "little red book", which is a deceiving translation that should be better understand as "quotations from chariman Mao(毛語錄)". Just think of Mein Kampf, same kind of cult of personality BS and this tankie loves it. pic.twitter.com/t08xM5Y42j — Eli 🐋🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@EliTwT89) November 14, 2025

"Comrade Mao Zedong is the greatest Marxist-Leninist in our era," he said, quoting the book's foreword. Piker has been on a trip to China, glazing the Chinese Communist Party, and its leadership, including in Tiananmen Square during a flag-raising ceremony. Chinese authorities confronted Piker, demanding to look through the contents of his phone to ensure he wasn't mocking the Chinese government.

Piker’s excitement over Mao’s "Little Red Book," a symbol of one of history’s deadliest cults of personality, is more than a random online moment with an unintelligent leftist. It reflects a broader ideological shift on the progressive left. His embrace of communist aesthetics and extremist rhetoric mirrors the politics of a faction of ambition now challenging the Democratic establishment, from Zohran Mamdani’s rise in New York to a city councilman taking on Hakeem Jeffries and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez eyeing a possible run against Chuck Schumer.

Together, these figures signal a movement no longer content with influencing the party from the fringes but determined to redefine its direction.

