Tipsheet

Democrat Senate Candidate With Nazi Tattoo Calls for Court Packing and Impeaching Conservative Justices

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 18, 2025 6:00 PM
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Graham Platner, a Democratic Senate candidate in Maine known for his controversial Nazi tattoo, called for packing the Supreme Court and impeaching at least two sitting Justices during a Somerset County Democrats meeting in central Maine on Saturday.

"We're going to have to start treating the Supreme Court like the political action wing that it has become of conservatism," Platner said on Saturday during a Somerset County Democrats meeting in central Maine. "It is not functioning as a constitutional body."

I'm a supporter of stacking the Court. I'm also a supporter of, I mean, the Senate can write its own rules. ... I firmly believe if we held Supreme Court justices to the same standard that we hold other federal judges, there's a compelling case for the impeachment and removal of at least two justices. It's very frustrating to me that there are Democrats in the Senate that either do not understand or don't want to understand the power they actually have. ... If we retake the Senate, get the majority—fingers crossed—we need to use every single lever of power that we have to deal with the Supreme Court.

Platner did not specify which two Supreme Court Justices he believes should be impeached, though, if one were to hazard a guess, it would most likely be Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh. Nor did he elaborate on what his plan for the High Court would look like.

If he hopes to attain any real power, he still must defeat Democratic Maine Governor Janet Mills to become the party’s official nominee. He currently leads in that primary, as well as in early polling for a potential 2026 general-election matchup against incumbent Senator Susan Collins.

However, once voters learn additional information about Platner, including that he identified himself as a communist, labeled white rural Mainers as "racist" and "stupid," described police as "bastards," and wrote a Reddit post urging rape victims to "take some responsibility for themselves," Platner ends up trailing Collins by 19 points.

