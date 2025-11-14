The Trump Administration Cracks Down on H-1B Visa Fraud

The Trump administration has begun its crackdown on H-1B visa fraud, in Operation Firewall, opening nearly 200 ongoing investigations, according to the Secretary of Labor, Lori Chavez-DeRemer:

"Almost 200 investigations now have been brought forward, and what's important to recognize is that there are companies who are using the H-1 visa program who are abusing the program. What we want to make sure is we're always protecting the American worker," she told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. "What we want to make sure is that we're providing the skilled workforce so that Americans have these jobs first and foremost."

"If that is not the case and these businesses need to apply for the H-1B visa program, we want to make sure that they're following the law and not abusing and depressing American wages with foreign labor. That is not the goal of the program," she continued. "We want integrity. I want to work with the Department of Homeland to make sure that they have that."

"So, Project Firewall: it is the first time in history that the Secretary will use all the tools, and I have been able to sign personally some of these investigations. We will clamp down on these companies who are abusing and depressing wages and not protecting the American worker first!"

Operation Firewall, which began in September, uncovered that some foreign workers with advanced degrees on H1-B visas are paid significantly less than the wage an American worker would receive. This drives down the wages for both other visa holders and American workers, by forcing them to accept lower wages, according to the Department of Labor. The investigation also found that employers either didn't notify U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services when an H-1B visa holder was terminated or notified the agency only after significant delays.

