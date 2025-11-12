Newsom Silent on UC Berkeley TPUSA Riot While He Attends UN Climate Summit in Brazil

It has been two days since violence erupted at the University of California, Berkley, ahead of Turning Point USA's final stop on its "This Is The Turning Point" tour, featuring Dr. Frank Turek and comedian Rob Schneider.

Advertisement

California Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to issue a statement on the incident, where four university students were arrested for felony vandalism, and a fight was seen breaking out between two males, one of whom had blood gushing from his face. The situation was serious enough for the Department of Justice to announce on Wednesday an investigation into the incident.

So where is Newsom?

Well, he’s been at the UN Climate Summit, COP30, in Brazil, using the stage to attack President Trump for not taking climate change seriously, while once again positioning himself as a leader for his inevitable 2028 presidential run.

Belém! Excited to build on California's extraordinary climate leadership at #COP30. pic.twitter.com/pb9q3WWky1 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 11, 2025

Honored to represent the Golden State in Brazil today — proof that clean energy and innovation strengthen our economy, communities, and planet.



While Donald Trump is busy handing the future to China, California continues to build and invest in it. pic.twitter.com/CrN2ee8JDt — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 11, 2025

California is here for the long haul.



While the Trump Administration makes this country unrecognizable, California remains a stable, reliable partner in the fight for a clean energy future. pic.twitter.com/20MXnf2P0t — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 10, 2025

"The United States of America is as dumb as we want to be on this topic, but the state of California is not. And so we are going to assert ourselves, we're going to lean in, and we are going to compete in this space," Newsom said at the conference.

The climate conference began on November 10 and is set to run through November 21. The conference brings together delegates from nearly 200 countries, although the Trump administration opted not to send an official delegation.

To Newsom, solving climate change through greater taxes, government force, and bad policy, is a higher goal than ensuring his state and its universities protect free speech and their students.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.