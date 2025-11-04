Articles of Impeachment Filed Against US District Judge Over Operation Arctic Frost

Republican Congressman Brandon Gill of Texas has officially filed articles of impeachment against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg for his role in Operation Arctic Frost. Boasberg was the judge who signed off on the subpoenas that allowed special counsel Jack Smith to spy on Republican lawmakers.

🚨 BREAKING: IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES filed against Judge JAMES BOASBERG



Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX): "Chief Judge Boasberg has compromised the impartiality of the judiciary and created a constitutional crisis."



"He is shamelessly weaponizing his power against his political opponents,… pic.twitter.com/4DaXQS2Ur1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2025

"Chief Judge Boasberg has compromised the impartiality of the judiciary and created a constitutional crisis. He is shamelessly weaponizing his power against his political opponents, including Republican members of Congress who are faithfully serving the American people within their jurisdiction," Rep. Gill told Fox News Digital. "Judge Boasberg was an accomplice in the egregious Arctic Frost scandal where he equipped the Biden DOJ to spy on Republican senators. His lack of integrity makes him clearly unfit for the gavel. I am proud to once again introduce articles of impeachment against Judge Boasberg to hold him accountable for his high crimes and misdemeanors."

The articles of impeachment charge Boasberg with one count of abuse of power, according to text obtained by Fox News.

"Ignoring his responsibility to wield the power of his office in a constitutional manner, Chief Judge Boasberg granted Special Counsel John L. Smith authorization to issue frivolous nondisclosure orders in furtherance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation project codenamed ARCTIC FROST," the text read. "These nondisclosure orders covered Members of Congress who were acting in accord with their legislative duties and privileges guaranteed by Article 1, Section 6, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution."

Article 1, Section 6, Clause 1 of the Constitution ensures the right of members of Congress to legislative speech and debate without outside questioning.

The Arctic Frost documents were made public by Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa last month, which included subpoenas of phone records for 10 senators and one House lawmaker. It also included gag orders sent to Verizon and AT&T telling them not to notify lawmakers of the subpoena. Verizon complied, and AT&T did not.

It is unclear what documents Judge Boasberg viewed before making his decision.

