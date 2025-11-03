And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government
Is Nancy Pelosi Retiring?

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 03, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

A spokesperson for California Representative Nancy Pelosi has sidestepped answering questions regarding recent rumors that the former Speaker of the House could soon be retiring.

NBC News reported on Monday that the Congresswoman is expected to "make an announcement" about her political future after Election Day on Tuesday, according to unnamed sources. People have so far speculated that she will be retiring; however, those rumors have not been confirmed.

When Fox News Digital reached out to her office to ask about Pelosi's political future, a spokesperson diestepped the question, arguing her priority is currently Prop 50 in California. 

"Speaker Pelosi is fully focused on her mission to win the Yes on 50 special election in California on Tuesday," spokesperson Ian Krager said. "She urges all Californians to join in that mission on the path to taking back the House for the Democrats."

Her response focuses on California’s Proposition 50, which her spokesperson described as one of her top priorities. The measure would transfer control of the state’s congressional redistricting from an independent commission back to the Democratic supermajority in the state legislature. California politicians have argued that the move was in response to the Texas state legislature redrawing its congressional maps, which could allow House Republicans to gain up to five additional seats in the 2026 midterm elections. 

One California House Democrat told NBC News, "I think she’s out. She’s going to go out with Prop 50 overwhelmingly passing, and what a crowning achievement for her to do that."

At least two Democrats have already pledged to challenge Pelosi for her congressional seat in 2026. 

