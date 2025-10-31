What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene?
Kristi Noem Calls Out Sanctuary States: Illegal Immigrants Are Turning Semi-Trucks Into 'Weapons'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 31, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, called out so-called sanctuary states on Thursday for allowing illegal immigrants to obtain trucking licenses, and turning semi-trucks into "weapons."

She specifically called out California Governor Gavin Newsom after a gruesome October 21 crash on a Southern California freeway that left three people dead.

“He is handing out driver’s licenses to people with no documentation. Some of these individuals aren’t even giving a name,” Noem said Thursday on “America Reports.” 

The Secretary of Homeland Security further explained that DHS had found licenses that had been issued to illegal immigrants that read "no name given." They were then able to use those licenses to get a commercial driver's license.

“Governor Newsom needs to understand that saving lives is the number-one priority,” she emphasized. “We’re really seeing and peeling back the onion on who is allowing these dangerous individuals to get on our roads and get behind 18-wheelers that turn into weapons when they don’t know how to use them, they don’t know how to operate them, and they can’t speak our language or interpret our laws."

Newsom ultimately blamed the federal government for the incident, arguing that its policies allowed an illegal immigrant to operate commercial trucks. He maintained that California fully complies with all federal regulations for issuing licenses.

Immigration enforcement operations, specifically in Illinois, have already arrested over 140 illegal immigrant truck drivers. 

