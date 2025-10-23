Oh, So That's Who Signed Off on the FBI Spy Operation Into the...
Tipsheet

Eric Adams Endorses Andrew Cuomo

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 23, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

New York CIty Mayor, Eric Admas, formally endorsed former Governor Andrew Cuomo for mayor on Thursday, in an effort to prevent the socialist frontrunner, Zohran Mamdani from taking City Hall. He cited Mamdani's extremis as his reasoning, including his call to "globalize the intifada."

Am I angry I’m not the one taking down the socialist, this communist? You're darn right I am. But this city means more to me than anything. New York can’t be Europe. That's why I am here, to endorse Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani took a swipe at the endorsement on social media, reposting on X a New York Times article headline that Adams was to formally endorse Cuomo. The Democratic frontrunner simply commented: The Art of the Deal in an apparent swipe at President Trump.

Andrew Cuomo has been unable to gain much ground against the Democratic socialist in recent weeks, even as the first mayoral debate kicked off last week. Mamdani has maintained his social media prowess and his composure in debates, not making any serious blunders and dodging attacks from both Sliwa and Cuomo.

Sliwa remains the only spoiler in the race, with recent polling giing him around 19 percent of the votes. Sliwa has continualy refused to drop out of the race even though it would be the best hcance New York City has at avoiding a Mamdani victory. Andrew Cuomo on his own is failing to present a good candidate to the public.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

