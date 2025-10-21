ICE Operation Turns Violent: U.S. Marshal Shot After Suspect Rams Federal Vehicles

A U.S. Marshal and an illegal immigrant were shot Tuesday morning in Los Angeles during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation.

According to officials, federal agents surrounded the suspect’s vehicle, boxing it in. The driver then tried to flee by ramming into ICE vehicles, prompting the agents to open fire. The suspect was struck in the elbow, while a ricocheted round hit one of the Marshals in the hand.

Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

ICE operations are continuing to ramp up nationwide, with the Trump administration forcefully deporting over 500,000 illegal immigrants, and around 1.6 million self-deporting. By the end of 2025, the White House expects that a total of 600,000 illegal immigrants will have been arrested and deported.

California still has one of the highest populations of illegal immigrants, with around 2.5 million residing in the state, representing around six percent of the state's workforce and 8 percent of its population. Seventy-three percent of whom have lived in the United States for 10 years or more. More than one million illegal immigrants reside within Los Angeles County, which has been a primary target for ICE enforcement operations.

