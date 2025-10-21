Former CIA Director John Brennan Is About to Have a Horrible Day
Trump's Latest Threat Should Have Hamas Rethinking Its Actions in Gaza
VIP
David Brooks Swoons Over a Leftist Protest
The Thing That Never Happens With Voter Registration Happened Again
Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul Defies SCOTUS on Catholic Charities Ruling
Soft-on-Crime Philly DA Larry Krasner Let a Predator Walk—Now a Beauty Queen Is...
WI Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Blasts State Dems for Another Public School Failure...
VIP
Nick Freitas Wrecks Commies With Just One X Post
The Unconscionable Loss of Conscience for Virginia Democrats
To Lower Health Costs, Legalize Catastrophic Health Insurance Plans for All
Curtis Sliwa Vows to Stay in NYC Mayoral Race Despite Renewed Calls to...
VIP
Hillary Clinton Isn’t a Fan of Trump’s White House Ballroom
Trump Scraps Meeting with Putin After Russia Proves Unwilling to Seek Peace
The Two Gen Z Women Blazing New Trail In Conservative Media
Tipsheet

ICE Operation Turns Violent: U.S. Marshal Shot After Suspect Rams Federal Vehicles

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 21, 2025 3:45 PM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

A U.S. Marshal and an illegal immigrant were shot Tuesday morning in Los Angeles during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation.

According to officials, federal agents surrounded the suspect’s vehicle, boxing it in. The driver then tried to flee by ramming into ICE vehicles, prompting the agents to open fire. The suspect was struck in the elbow, while a ricocheted round hit one of the Marshals in the hand.

Advertisement

Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

ICE operations are continuing to ramp up nationwide, with the Trump administration forcefully deporting over 500,000 illegal immigrants, and around 1.6 million self-deporting. By the end of 2025, the White House expects that a total of 600,000 illegal immigrants will have been arrested and deported.

California still has one of the highest populations of illegal immigrants, with around 2.5 million residing in the state, representing around six percent of the state's workforce and 8 percent of its population. Seventy-three percent of whom have lived in the United States for 10 years or more. More than one million illegal immigrants reside within Los Angeles County, which has been a primary target for ICE enforcement operations.

Recommended

Guess What Just Happened to That Racist Who Told Winsome Earle-Sears to 'Go Back to Haiti' Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CALIFORNIA ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess What Just Happened to That Racist Who Told Winsome Earle-Sears to 'Go Back to Haiti' Jeff Charles
Former CIA Director John Brennan Is About to Have a Horrible Day Jeff Charles
Soft-on-Crime Philly DA Larry Krasner Let a Predator Walk—Now a Beauty Queen Is Dead Amy Curtis
The Thing That Never Happens With Voter Registration Happened Again Amy Curtis
Dems Secretly Plan to Abandon Ship on Shutdown: Fundraising Scandal Townhall Video
White 'No Kings' Protester Erupts in Profanity-Laden Racist Rant Against Black MAGA Supporter Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guess What Just Happened to That Racist Who Told Winsome Earle-Sears to 'Go Back to Haiti' Jeff Charles
Advertisement