This Left Wing Radio Host Just Torched Democrats for Losing the Schumer Shutdown Messaging War

Left-wing radio host, Charlamagne tha God, admitted on Monday that the Democrats are losing the messaging battle on the Schumer Shutdown.

"I read a poll this morning that said, you know, a lot of Americans are starting to blame Democrats for the government shutdown. And it's just simply because Republicans are better at messaging than Democrats will ever be," Charlamagne said to MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, on her podcast, The Best People. "I can't believe Democrats still haven't figured out how to message. But right now, at a time when American people are hurting, and they can point directly to the Trump administration to say, earlier in the year, it was DOGE cutting all the federal jobs. Now they are in charge of every branch of government, and it's the government shutdown and all of y'all are losing jobs,"

The Schumer Shutdown has entered its third week standing as the third longest government shutdown in U.S. history. To date, it has cost American taxpayers more than eight billion dollars. Democrats refuse to negotiate on the temporary funding bill, arguing that they need to secure expanded Obamacare benefits before moving forward. Those expanded subsidies for the Affordable Care Act would allow states to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants.

"Republicans have beat it in people's head that it's Democrats' fault, and Democrats are taking credit for it, because they're saying, 'No, yeah, we are the reason the government is shut down, but we're doing it because we didn't want your healthcare prices to get jacked up.' So they're taking a stand, but it's hurting a whole lot of other people while this stand is being took." he continued.

The radio host also took a shot at MSNBC, who has accused him of repeating MAGA talking points, when he identified that voters nationwide are in fact concerned about an open U.S. border.

"You know, you can't just ignore people's criticisms of the border and chalk it up to MAGA messaging. I'll never forget when MSNBC did that to me. And MSNBC did that to me based off me listening to people, me listening to people in New York City, listening to people in Chicago, activists in Chicago, and them telling me what their issues with the border were."

🚨 OUCH! Charlamagne Just Went on Nicolle Wallace’s Podcast & Called Out Her Network’s Gaslighting



“MSNBC said I was repeating ‘MAGA messaging.’ I was like damn, that means that y'all really are not paying attention” pic.twitter.com/jq0i4l3ntp — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 20, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

