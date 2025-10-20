VIP
A Press Pool Ride-Along at Camp Pendleton
Karoline Leavitt Goes Nuclear on a Huffington Post Reporter

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 20, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt called a Huffington Post reporter, a "left wing hack," on Monday while defending her dismissive response to the reporter's question on a prospective meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin via text message.

Leavitt posted a screenshot of a message exchange on Monday, writing on X:

For context, S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points.Just take a look at @svdate’s feed, it reads like an anti-Trump personal diary.Here is my full response to his “inquiry.”Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession.

Following the announcement by the White House that President Trump was to meet with Valdimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary, last week, a Huffington Post reporter wrote, "Is the President aware of the significance of Budapest? In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved. Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that site? Who suggested Budapest? Thanks."

To which Leavitt replied, "Your mom did."

Her reply triggered a wave of outrage and criticism, with many in the press accusing the Trump White House of being unserious in its engagement with reporters. But to Trump’s supporters, Leavitt’s response was exactly the kind of unapologetic pushback they’ve long wanted to see from Republican officials.

