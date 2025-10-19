Did the Socialist Win the NYC Mayoral Debate?

The mainstream media widely says that Zohran Mamdani dominated the New York City mayoral debate, skillfully deflecting attacks from his opponents, maintaining his trademark charisma, and avoiding any major rhetorical missteps. The worst part is, they may be right.
The immediate aftermath of the debate shows that Mamdani maintained his more than ten-point lead in the race. Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate, although passionate, often struggled to get a word in between Cuomo and Mamdani. Sliwa's attacks against Cuomo, although effective in any typical election, ultimately did more service to Mamdani. Even if Sliwa cannot see it, this race is between Cuomo and Mamdani; Sliwa only serves to siphon away voters, and ensure a socialist victory in the world's financial capital.
Curtis Sliwa slams Andrew Cuomo in NYC mayoral debate:— Jaron Zhou (@ZhouJaron) October 17, 2025
“You think you’re the toughest guy alive, you lost your own primary… you have a difficult understanding of what the term No is.” pic.twitter.com/3ILB9zYmiI
Mamdani's campaign even used Sliwa's attacks to their advantage, reposting them on X.
Cuomo: He will back down— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2025
Sliwa: The president is going to back down to you? I know you think you’re the toughest guy alive but you lost your own primary. You have a difficulty understanding what the term no is.
Mamdani: I agree pic.twitter.com/GIaHbJXLb4
Recommended
Even in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans by seven to one, Cuomo was struggling to match Mamdani's energy and progressive agenda, often coming across as cold and too lawyerly.
Even the NY Post conceded that Mamdani held his own. "Cuomo," they said, didn't "land any punches that shook the race up.” Cuomo attempted to take a shot at Mamdani's lack of real-world experience, but the attack was quickly flipped back onto Cuomo.
Andrew Cuomo calls out Zohran Mamdani for having no experience on his resume except working for his mother.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 17, 2025
But what was most interesting was how Mamdani’s face changed when Cuomo mentioned 9/11.
Gone was Mamdani’s fake smile, replaced by his jihadist scowl.
(nbcnewyork on TT) pic.twitter.com/25geGFHbqC
What I don't have in experience, I make up for in integrity.— Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 16, 2025
And what Andrew Cuomo lacks in integrity, he could never make up for with experience. pic.twitter.com/Toe2sTE8NR
With Cuomo's own record lacking proven effectiveness and his inability to slam a candidate whose only ever worked on campaigns and been a no-name city councilman, the only hope lies in Sliwa dropping out of the race, as everyone has said since the beginning.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member