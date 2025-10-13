VIP
The Consequences of Lies
JD Vance Just Cooked Tomahawk Liz on Columbus Day
The Lib Reactions to Trump's Mideast Peace Deal Shows They Have No Pulse...
Are Dems Shell-Shocked? Top Leaders Have Posted Nothing About the End of the...
We See Hostility Toward the Peace Deal, and JD Vance Needs to Answer...
Kamala Harris Reveals Joe Biden Isn't Taking Her Phone Calls
'We Are Ready When You Are:' Trump Extends Olive Branch Peace Deal Offer...
President Trump: Marco Rubio Will Go Down As the Greatest Secretary of State...
During the Schumer Shutdown, Democrats Are Using Americans As Pawns
Stop the Insanity!
Reclaiming Grace: A Call to Restore Truth, Israel, and Manhood in the Next...
White House Says Trump-Xi Talks Will Proceed Amid Escalating Trade Tensions
Republicans Launch New Front in Immigration Fight: Banning Immigrants Who Follow Sharia La...
President Trump Ushers in an Era of Peace With Historic Deal Signed in...
Chuck Schumer Reacts to President Trump's Peace Deal for the Middle East

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 13, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York was forced to commend President Trump's historic Middle East peace deal signed on Monday.

“Today is a wonderful day. Finally, finally, finally, the last living hostages brutally held by Hamas are home, an immense and overwhelming sigh of relief," Sen. Schumer said. “I commend the enormous advocacy of the tireless hostage families, President Trump, his administration, and all who helped make this moment happen."

"There is an enormous opportunity ahead for a long term and lasting peace," he added. "It is with utmost importance that every party involved pursue the opportunity to finally build a lasting peace ultimately through a realized two-state solution that ensures security, prosperity, and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Two of Senator Schumer's own constituents, Omer Neutra and Itay Chen, were abducted by Hamas in the aftermath of October 7th and died in captivity. Schumer said he still "solemnly reaffirm[s]" his promise to bring them home to the United States.

President Trump, on Monday, was in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to officially sign the peace accord bringing a two-year war between Israel and Hamas to a close. The President promised a new era of peace in the Middle East, calling on the region and 20 world leaders in attendance to "put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us." 

"It took us 3,000 years to get to this point," Trump said, and he is committed to ensuring peace in the region lasts.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

DONALD TRUMP HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

