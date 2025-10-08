SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Tipsheet

Trump Blasts JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson, Says They Belong in Jail

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 08, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

President Trump on Wednesday wrote on Truth Social that both the Illinois Governor, J.B. Pritzker, and the Chicago Mayor, Brandon Johnson, should be imprisoned for failing to protect Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" the president wrote.

His comment comes amid the deployment of 200 Texas National Guard to Illinois, "in support of the Federal Protection Mission to protect federal functions, personnel, and property," according to a Pentagon statement. The troops were photographed arriving at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Elwood, Illinois, around 50 miles southwest of Chicago.

Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, announced Saturday that additional federal personnel will be deployed to the state after protesters rammed an ICE vehicle and surrounded federal agents with about ten cars, preventing them from leaving. Officials, rather than assist ICE officers in their duties, instead established "ICE Free Zones" and helped to delegitimize their authority. 

A Writer's Take on the State of the American Left Should Send Chills Down the Spines of Libs Matt Vespa
In response to Noem, the Mayor of Chicago said on Tuesday that the deployment of the National Guard to his city is "illegal, unconstitutional, dangerous and wrong."

Both the mayor and the governor also filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday to try and block the use of National Guard troops in Illinois. 

