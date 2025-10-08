SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
RINO Andy Barr Caught Endorsing Mass Amnesty for Illegals in Resurfaced Clip

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 08, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File

Republican Representative Andy Barr of Kentucky, and current candidate for Senate to replace Senator Mitch McConnell, proved yet again that he is incompatible with President Trump's America First agenda, endorsing mass amnesty for illegal immigrants, alongside bipartisan immigration reform that would provide those under DACA with residency status.

This clip recently resurfaced from a 2019 interview with Rep. Barr.

What we need in immigration reform is bipartisan. We need a bipartisan solution on DACA... We did provide, in the bill that I voted for, a legalization of that group, that provided protection from deportation.

The Congressman also has a history of donating to pro-amnesty Republicans, like Rep. Maria Salazar of Florida and ten other Republicans who introduced the Dignity Act, a bill to provide amnesty to illegal aliens.

The pro-Trump candidate in Kentucky's Senate race, Nate Morris, responded on X, writing, "RINO @barrforsenate caught openly bragging about voting for a bill that blocked deportations and gave mass amnesty to 2 MILLION ILLEGAL ALIENS. No wonder why he calls Mitch McConnell his "mentor." My position is simple: Deport every single illegal. No exceptions. No carveouts."

Morris has vowed to support President Trump in deporting every single illegal immigrant in America.

Several conservatives, including those associated with Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA, slammed Rep. Barr for his position.

Mass amnesty doesn't work. Bi-partisan immigration reform doesn't work. Look at Reagan's 1986 Amnesty bill. You got amensty without border security or clamp downs on illegal immigration. If you give an inch, the open borders lobby will take a mile. They'll suddently tell you there's 10x the DACA recipients they currently estimate. This is NOT where the base is. Nate Morris's immigration moratorium is where the base is.

DONALD TRUMP GOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN PARTY

