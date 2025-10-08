RINO Andy Barr Caught Endorsing Mass Amnesty for Illegals in Resurfaced Clip

Republican Representative Andy Barr of Kentucky, and current candidate for Senate to replace Senator Mitch McConnell, proved yet again that he is incompatible with President Trump's America First agenda, endorsing mass amnesty for illegal immigrants, alongside bipartisan immigration reform that would provide those under DACA with residency status.

Advertisement

This clip recently resurfaced from a 2019 interview with Rep. Barr.

WATCH: KY Senate Candidate @barrforsenate endorses mass amnesty for illegals:



"What we need in immigration reform is bipartisan. We need a bipartisan solution on DACA... We did provide, in the bill that I voted for, a legalization of that group, that provided protection from… pic.twitter.com/QiLHadzXZK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 7, 2025

What we need in immigration reform is bipartisan. We need a bipartisan solution on DACA... We did provide, in the bill that I voted for, a legalization of that group, that provided protection from deportation.

The Congressman also has a history of donating to pro-amnesty Republicans, like Rep. Maria Salazar of Florida and ten other Republicans who introduced the Dignity Act, a bill to provide amnesty to illegal aliens.

The pro-Trump candidate in Kentucky's Senate race, Nate Morris, responded on X, writing, "RINO @barrforsenate caught openly bragging about voting for a bill that blocked deportations and gave mass amnesty to 2 MILLION ILLEGAL ALIENS. No wonder why he calls Mitch McConnell his "mentor." My position is simple: Deport every single illegal. No exceptions. No carveouts."

RINO @barrforsenate caught openly bragging about voting for a bill that blocked deportations and gave mass amnesty to 2 MILLION ILLEGAL ALIENS. No wonder why he calls Mitch McConnell his "mentor."



My position is simple: Deport every single illegal. No exceptions. No carveouts. https://t.co/hyz2hiKlPr — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) October 7, 2025

Morris has vowed to support President Trump in deporting every single illegal immigrant in America.

Deport every single illegal immigrant in America. pic.twitter.com/8i65dJpKLY — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) July 18, 2025

Several conservatives, including those associated with Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA, slammed Rep. Barr for his position.

See why I endorsed @NateMorris right here https://t.co/8KB3kQ7IZD — Col. Rob Maness ret. 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) October 7, 2025

By contrast, @TPAction_ endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate in Kentucky @NateMorris has advocated for a moratorium on all immigration until the current illegal population is deported.



The difference on immigration between these two candidates could not be clearer. https://t.co/GUUKFPL8JY pic.twitter.com/W6ACiasv9C — Gabe Guidarini (@GabeGuidarini) October 7, 2025

Advertisement

Mass amnesty doesn't work. Bi-partisan immigration reform doesn't work. Look at Reagan's 1986 Amnesty bill. You got amensty without border security or clamp downs on illegal immigration. If you give an inch, the open borders lobby will take a mile. They'll suddently tell you there's 10x the DACA recipients they currently estimate. This is NOT where the base is. Nate Morris's immigration moratorium is where the base is.

Mass amnesty doesn't work. Bi-partisan immigration reform doesn't work. Look at Reagan's 1986 Amnesty bill. You got amensty without border security or clamp downs on illegal immigration. If you give an inch, the open borders lobby will take a mile. They'll suddently tell you… https://t.co/ePZAKJbaQ9 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 7, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.