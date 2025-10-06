Members of Both Parties Reject Pay as Schumer Shutdown Continues

While Congress may prove to be incompetent in funding the federal government, a growing number of representatives have attempted to take accountability for their actions and said they will reject their paychecks, as the Schumer Shutdown continues.

Republican Representatives Chip Roy of Texas, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Julia Letlow of Louisiana, Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania, Gus Bilirakis and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Bob Latta of Ohio, Mike Lawler and Tom Kean Jr. of New York, Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, Young Kim of California, Eli Crane of Arizona, and John James of Michigan, along with Democrats Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Lou Correa and Dave Min of California, Suhas Subramanyam and Eugene Vindman of Virginia, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, and Nellie Pou and Andy Kim of New Jersey, have written to the Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives requesting that their pay be withheld during the government shutdown.

Unfortunately, this move is largely theatrical, as federal law requires members of Congress to be paid.

Article I of the Constitution states: "The Senators and Representatives shall receive a Compensation for their Services, to be ascertained by Law, and paid out of the Treasury of the United States."

And the 27th Amendment does not allow any changes in payment ot Congress until after the next election.

Members of Congress can have their pay withheld during the shutdown, but receive back pay once the shutdown ends.

The current annual salary of a member of Congress stands at $174,000 and has remained unchanged since 2009. However, those in leadership positions can earn more.

Some lawmakers, including Republican Senators Ashley Moody of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have pledged to donate their paychecks during the shutdown.

"Each day the government remains closed, I will be donating my salary to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, which provides help to vulnerable populations who may be impacted by this reckless choice," Moody said in a statement.

