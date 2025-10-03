Coalition of GOP Lawmakers Press RFK Jr. to Fire FDA Bureaucrats Over Abortion Drug Approval

A coalition of 13 House Republicans, led by North Carolina Congressman Mark Harris, has called on RFK Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services, on Friday, to fire those at the FDA responbsible for approving a new abortion drug.

In a letter obtained by The Daily Wire, Harris told RFK that approval of Evita Solutions’ generic mifepristone, which is used in 60 percent of abortions, is contrary to the pro-life record of the Trump administration. He suggested that "rogue actors" were responsible for the approval.

🚨BREAKING: I am leading a dozen lawmakers in demanding accountability for the FDA's approval of a lethal abortion drug.



The government shutdown is the perfect opportunity to clear out bureaucrats who are not aligned with the values of this Administration and the American… pic.twitter.com/rraVdao9W0 — Rep. Mark Harris (@RepMarkHarrisNC) October 3, 2025

“The approval of a generic version of this dangerous drug not only contradicts the announced review but also runs directly counter to this Administration’s stated pro-life agenda,” the lawmakers wrote. “It is clear that rogue actors within the FDA are working to undermine both the sanctity of life and the Administration’s commitment to protecting it.”

“For this reason, we respectfully urge that you consider the director of the Office of Generic Drugs, the director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, and other bureaucrats responsible for this reckless decision as part of your reduction-in-force evaluations,” Harris continued.

The representatives who signed the letter included: Reps. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Keith Self of Texas, Eli Crane of Arizona, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Chip Roy of Texas, Mary Miller of Illinois, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Barry Moore of Alabama, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Sheri Biggs of South Carolina, and Ben Cline of Virginia.

The drug prevents the unborn child from receiving necessary nutrients from its mother, killing them.

“As stewards of the taxpayers’ trust and defenders of the unborn, we must ensure that no federal office operates in open defiance of our values or the administration’s pro-life commitments. This is a critical moment to send a clear message that the lives of the unborn and the health of women will not be compromised by bureaucratic mismanagement or ideological activism." Harris wrote

Communications Director Andrew Nixon at the HHS told the Daily Wire that the FDA “has very limited discretion in deciding whether to approve a generic drug. By law, the Secretary of Health and Human Services must approve an application if it demonstrates that the generic drug is identical to the brand-name drug.”

He added that generic drugs do not need to submit any independent evidence that prove its safety. He also assured them that HHS is looking into the “reported adverse effects” of mifepristone.

