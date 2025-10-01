Ken Paxton Blasts TCU After Cancellation of Conservative Speaker

An event hosted by a Turning Point USA chapter at Texas Christian University, and featuring detransitioner Chloe Cole, was canceled with no particular reason given as to why.

"The first college to actually thank me for speaking on their campus instead of cancelling me like @TCU just did! Christian colleges (and otherwise) need to step up to keep democracy and free speech alive in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination," Cole said in a post, thanking Hillsdale for her opportunity to speak on their campus.

According to Cole, the university “didn’t give a real reason” for denying TPUSA a room to host the event. Still, the event remains scheduled for October 7, though it will now take place off campus.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded on X to Cole’s post, writing, “This doesn’t look like free speech to me. I’m going to look into this. @TCU.”

The denied event comes amid escalating rhetoric against conservatives in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, raising concerns that universities are silencing right-leaning voices at the very moment they are under threat.

