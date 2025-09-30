Biden’s Secret Note Cards: Photos, Bios, and Scripted Questions Exposed in Archives Review

Former President Joe Biden was provided note cards listing the names, photos, and short descriptions of prominent Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other high-profile figures, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Five of these notecards were uncovered during an investigation of Biden-era documents on information pertaining to the use of the auto-pen in the National Archives. Four of the cards had a note that read "PRESIDENT HAS SEEN," while the fifth card contained an ABC News reporter's question that was asked to Biden during a press conference.

It is unclear whether these cards were relied on only once or for multiple events.

One of the cards was titled “Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipients” and included photos and short biographies of the honorees, among them Hillary Clinton, identified with the note that she “was the Secretary of State in the Obama-Biden administration.” The card also featured a photo and brief biography of actor Denzel Washington, noting his work as an actor, director, and producer, and citing the New York Times’ description of him as “one of the greatest actors of the 21st century.”

Other recipients of the award, like renowned chef José Andrés and businessman and philanthropist David Rubenstein, were also referenced.

Another of the cards was titled "Judicial Confirmations Milestone Speech," and featured a photo of Chuck Schumer and then Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin. The card provided information on their roles in the Senate, which party they belonged to, and the states they represented.

Another palm card outlined the family members of Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola in preparation for the 47th Kennedy Center Honors in December 2024.

And another was titled "Saturday, January 18 Greets," with a photo and short bio of White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin. It also featured a section titled "Pritzker Family" and displayed a photo of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and his family, pointing out the governor's wife and children.

The fifth card read: "Question #3."

"2024: How do YOU view the path forward? How do YOU think about YOUR place in history?"

"Speaker McCarthy/Debt Limit: Depending on what happens with the House vote on the Speaker's debt limit bill tomorrow, do do YOU anticipate moving forwards?"

While many presidents use such palm cards, former President Biden's consistent reliance on them fueled concern over his mental capacity to serve as President of the United States.

