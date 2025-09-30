Antifa Threatened To 'Smoke' Reporter in Portland, DHS Sniper Puts Laser on Thugs Chest

Independent reporter Nick Shirley, best known on YouTube for his man-on-the-street interviews at major left-wing protests, found himself in real danger during a demonstration in Portland. A masked man belonging to the now domestic terrorist organization Antifa threatened to “smoke” Shirley, prompting a Department of Homeland Security sniper to train his rifle on the aggressor.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! An Antifa thug threatened to “smoke” reporter Nick Shirley in Portland, so a DHS sniper aimed a laser sight directly at the thug’s chest



The Antifa clown then got spooked and backed off.



He was almost served the ultimate FAFO!

pic.twitter.com/agRZ5qzCar — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 29, 2025

The man first stormed up to Shirley, shouting repeatedly, “Get the f**k out of here!”

Shirley tried to de-escalate, responding, “What are you doing? I didn’t do anything.”

But the aggressor kept advancing, driving Shirley backward into the street and blocking him from moving freely.

“You come back, imma f**king smoke you, bro,” the man warned.

“Really?” Shirley replied, stunned.

The agitator kept pressing forward, threatening to smash Shirley’s camera as he tried to push him away. Shirley stood his ground, insisting he had every right to be there and to film.

Then Shirley noticed DHS snipers had locked onto the man. He pointed out the red laser dot.

“You have DHS watching you right there, lasered on you. You have a sniper lasered on you right now!” Shirley told him.

“I don’t give a f**k,” the masked protester shot back.

Moments later, other demonstrators stepped in, pulling the man away, clearly aware of how badly the confrontation could end if it wasn’t defused.

President Trump recently deployed 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to Portland in an effort to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. They were also deployed to stop ongoing protests against both ICE and the deployment of troops to the city.

