Some Lunatic Scaled the Treasury Building Fence Near the White House
Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in...
Investigation Reveals Joe Biden Used Note Cards to Identify Prominent Dems Like Hillary...
Schumer Shutdown: Continuing Resolution Fails to Pass Senate 55-45
VIP
Secretary Hegseth's New Physical Standards Expose Democrat Hypocrisy on Gender
These Three Senate Democrats Voted With Republicans to Avoid a Schumer Shutdown
Schumer Shutdown: Democrats Fail to Pass Their Proposed Continuing Resolution
VIP
Jimmy Kimmel's Crowning Ratings Achievement Has Already Become Tarnished in a Matter of...
'Operation Freedom to Breathe' Put Americans Who Opposed Biden Mask Mandates on TSA...
Rep. Jayapal Defends Past ICE Attacks After White House Says Dem Rhetoric Fuels...
'The View' Calls Restoring Combat Standards 'Retro' and 'Bizarre'
Biden’s Secret Note Cards: Photos, Bios, and Scripted Questions Exposed in Archives Review
VIP
Man Arrested in Britain For Sharing Anti-Hamas Meme Online
Arab Countries Support Peace Plan
Tipsheet

Antifa Threatened To 'Smoke' Reporter in Portland, DHS Sniper Puts Laser on Thugs Chest

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 30, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Independent reporter Nick Shirley, best known on YouTube for his man-on-the-street interviews at major left-wing protests, found himself in real danger during a demonstration in Portland. A masked man belonging to the now domestic terrorist organization Antifa threatened to “smoke” Shirley, prompting a Department of Homeland Security sniper to train his rifle on the aggressor.

Advertisement

The man first stormed up to Shirley, shouting repeatedly, “Get the f**k out of here!”

Shirley tried to de-escalate, responding, “What are you doing? I didn’t do anything.”

But the aggressor kept advancing, driving Shirley backward into the street and blocking him from moving freely.

“You come back, imma f**king smoke you, bro,” the man warned.

“Really?” Shirley replied, stunned.

The agitator kept pressing forward, threatening to smash Shirley’s camera as he tried to push him away. Shirley stood his ground, insisting he had every right to be there and to film.

Then Shirley noticed DHS snipers had locked onto the man. He pointed out the red laser dot.

“You have DHS watching you right there, lasered on you. You have a sniper lasered on you right now!” Shirley told him.

Recommended

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I don’t give a f**k,” the masked protester shot back.

Moments later, other demonstrators stepped in, pulling the man away, clearly aware of how badly the confrontation could end if it wasn’t defused.

President Trump recently deployed 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to Portland in an effort to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. They were also deployed to stop ongoing protests against both ICE and the deployment of troops to the city.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM MEDIA BIAS RIOTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
GOP, Here's Your Soundbite for the Looming Schumer Shutdown Fight. Matt Vespa
Schumer Shutdown: Continuing Resolution Fails to Pass Senate 55-45 Amy Curtis
Trump's Latest Move on Government Shutdown Might Give GOP Leadership Heartburn Matt Vespa
Pete Hegseth Torches 'Fat Generals, Low Standards, Gender Delusions' During Remarks to Military Leaders Jeff Charles
READ IT: Charlie Kirk's Letter to Netanyahu Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement