BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted
Trump Signs New TikTok Deal
Antifa Just Showed Everyone Why Trump Labeled Them a Domestic Terror Group
Rob Reiner Says Kamala Harris Memoir Got His Debate Watch Party Remarks Wrong
Five Years After the Pandemic, Violet Affleck Demands a Return to Permanent Mask...
State Rep. Marcia Morey (D-NC) Says 'No Correlation' Between Crime and Letting Criminals...
Starbucks Announces $1B Restructuring That Will Close Stores and Lay Off 900 Workers
Perpetually Online Leftists Claim Playing Dice Game Bunco Is 'Colonial Violence' and 'Lite...
Police Made Contact With Tyler Robinson By Rifle Drop Point Just 6 Hours...
Trump’s HHS Overhauls Welfare Program with Focus on Accountability
'No One Is Above the Law': Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been...
800+ Pounds of Fentanyl Seized in Operation Targeting Sinaloa Cartel
Tulsa Man Charged With Attempting to Provide 3D-Printed Weapons to Al-Qaida
DOJ Sues Six States for Not Providing Voter Registration Rolls
Tipsheet

Secretary of War Orders Hundreds of Senior Generals to Virginia For 'Rare, Urgent Meeting'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 25, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, has announced an "urgent" meeting of top U.S. military leaders from around the globe, though the reason for it is currently unclear. The meeting is scheduled for next week at a Marine Corps base in Virginia.

Advertisement

“The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week,” chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement. He did not cite security concerns as the reason for the meeting, which will bring together more than 800 officers at the rank of brigadier general or higher, or their Navy equivalents, along with their top enlisted advisers.

In May, Secretary Hegseth issued a directive to fire around 100 generals and admirals, along with 20 percent of four-star officers, and a 10 percent reduction in general and flag officers across the United States military.

Recommended

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Hegseth noted that the military currently has 44 four-star and flag officers, a ratio of one general for every 1,400 service members. Compared to the ratios in World War II of one general for every 6,000 troops, it is considered by the Trump administration to be extremely inefficient and unnecessary.

Administration officials are reportedly developing a new national defense strategy that elevates homeland security as a primary focus, shifting attention away from the long-standing emphasis on the Indo-Pacific. The strategy is expected to inform a global force posture review, potentially leading to significant adjustments in the placement of U.S. troops at bases worldwide, according to Fox News.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted Katie Pavlich
Antifa Just Showed Everyone Why Trump Labeled Them a Domestic Terror Group Matt Vespa
We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Texas Anti-ICE Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Matt Vespa
Rob Reiner Says Kamala Harris Memoir Got His Debate Watch Party Remarks Wrong Amy Curtis
Five Years After the Pandemic, Violet Affleck Demands a Return to Permanent Mask Mandates Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted Katie Pavlich
Advertisement