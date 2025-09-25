Secretary of War Orders Hundreds of Senior Generals to Virginia For 'Rare, Urgent Meeting'

The Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, has announced an "urgent" meeting of top U.S. military leaders from around the globe, though the reason for it is currently unclear. The meeting is scheduled for next week at a Marine Corps base in Virginia.

“The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week,” chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement. He did not cite security concerns as the reason for the meeting, which will bring together more than 800 officers at the rank of brigadier general or higher, or their Navy equivalents, along with their top enlisted advisers.

In May, Secretary Hegseth issued a directive to fire around 100 generals and admirals, along with 20 percent of four-star officers, and a 10 percent reduction in general and flag officers across the United States military.

Hegseth noted that the military currently has 44 four-star and flag officers, a ratio of one general for every 1,400 service members. Compared to the ratios in World War II of one general for every 6,000 troops, it is considered by the Trump administration to be extremely inefficient and unnecessary.

Administration officials are reportedly developing a new national defense strategy that elevates homeland security as a primary focus, shifting attention away from the long-standing emphasis on the Indo-Pacific. The strategy is expected to inform a global force posture review, potentially leading to significant adjustments in the placement of U.S. troops at bases worldwide, according to Fox News.

