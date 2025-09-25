Glenn Youngkin Tells Students: You Are The Next Charlie Kirk

At one of Turning Point USA's first events since the assassination of its founder, legendary conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke to students at Virginia Tech on Wednesday. He delivered a powerful message, telling them, "All of you are the next Charlie Kirk."

"You will carry the baton. You will engage. You will change minds. You will be that revival," Governor Youngkin said at the second stop of the rebranded "This is the Turning Point Tour."

"The truth is that the question that has been asked over and over again is, ‘Who will be the next Charlie?’ And as I look out in this room and I see thousands of you, I want to repeat the best answer that I have heard. You will be the next Charlie, all of you," the governor continued.

"That morning Charlie left us with a blueprint," he said. "That morning, he left us with guidelines to once again benefit from a man who spoke truth. He left us again with something to reflect on our own lives. And therefore, tonight we have an opportunity to reflect, and we have an opportunity to go."

"Each one of you is the light. A light that shines in the corner of the room, a light that shines brightly on evil. A light that chases out darkness that is each and every one of you."

"A sniper's bullet shot from a gun held by someone with a heart of evil tried to silence truth, tried to silence all of us. But you see, the exact opposite is happening," he said. "There is a revival spreading across this great nation."

"One of the things that we all loved about Charlie Kirk is he not only spoke truth, but he challenged us. He challenged us to do more than sit on the sidelines. He challenged us to engage, to engage in thoughtful dialog, of course, recognizing we had to do it with respect, but to fully engage. Don't back down from your beliefs."

Governor Youngkin also praised Charlie's wife, Erika Kirk, who, since her husband's death, has taken over the role as CEO of Turning Point USA. "We see that the next leader of Turning Point is the person who knew Charlie the very best, someone who looked into his heart."

On Monday, Michael Knowles spoke to a packed room of more than 2,000 at TPUSA’s first event since Charlie’s death. Since then, the conservative movement has rallied around unity, revival, and a renewed determination to carry forward Charlie’s vision, proving that his message will not be silenced.

