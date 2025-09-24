House Republicans Move to Put Charlie Kirk on U.S. Silver Dollar

Two GOP congressmen, Representative August Pfluger of Texas, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, and Representative Abe Hamadeh of Arizona, are set to introduce a bill later this week directing the U.S. Treasury to mint 400,000 limited-edition silver dollar coins memorializing Charlie Kirk.

🚨 BREAKING: Legislation is being filed in the U.S. House to place CHARLIE KIRK on 400,000 silver dollar coins in 2026.



These coins would have "well done, good and faithful servant" on one side, and Charlie's face on the other side. They would be considered legal tender, and… pic.twitter.com/26fVPqulHR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 24, 2025

Charlie was shot and killed two weeks ago at a college event for Turning Point USA's "American Comeback" tour.

The coins would be considered legitimate American currency and would feature an image of Charlie on one side, with the words "well done, good and faithful servant" on the other. His full name, Charlie James Kirk, would be inscribed on the coin. The final design would have to be approved by the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Beissert, alongside the sitting president of the United States, Donald Trump.

"Since 1892, Congress has authorized commemorative coins to celebrate and honor historic American patriots," Hamadeh told Fox News Digital, describing Charlie as an "American treasure."

He tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save this nation for future generations. Ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, he sacrificed his life. His life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come.

Rep. Pfluger said that if the bill were to pass, it would make Charlie the youngest person ever to be commemorated on U.S. currency. "A fitting honor that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic," he added.

"Charlie Kirk was a conservative titan whose transformational impact on millions of Americans deserves permanent recognition alongside our nation's greatest leaders and influential figures."

