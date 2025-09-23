Trump Buries 'Green' New Scammers at the UN
Packed House: TPUSA Kicks Off ‘This Is the Turning Point’ Tour at University of Minnesota

September 23, 2025
Turning Point USA kicked off its first campus tour since Charlie Kirk's assassination at the University of Minnesota in its "This is the Turning Point" tour, drawing well over 2,000 attendees.

A local news organization, MPR News, said a line for the event began to form an hour and a half before the event was scheduled ot beign.

The event featured one of the hosts from the Daily Wire, Michael Knowles, who spent the beginning of the event honoring Charlie.

"Charlie accomplished more in his 31 years than most people could accomplish in many lifetimes," Knowles said. "His most public accomplishments were political. His most important were religious. He wanted to be remembered for his faith." 

Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think Jeff Charles
MPR News spoke to several students, including Keane Pfeifer, a high school senior who is taking classes at the University of Minnesota. "Charlie was an inspiration for me to speak out and be confident in what I believe in. He started Turning Point USA when he was 18 years old," he said. "It has shown that youth can make a difference … if we come together and work together."

Still, around 50 protesters were present outside the event. In an interview with MPR, one of the protesters, Trey Brumley, said, "Although we do not condone in any way the actions that led to his death, we also do not condone the things he said in life."

The tour's next stop is Wednesday night at Virginia Tech, where Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is slated to be one of the speakers.

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM MINNESOTA

