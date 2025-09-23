Inside Kamala Harris' Massive Struggle for Endorsements, Some Never Even Called Back

Top Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, were hesitant to give Kamala Harris their endorsements after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, arguing she had to "earn it," according to Harris' own memoir "107 Days."

Harris detailed the immediate aftermath of Biden dropping out via X post on July 21, 2024. She immediately reached out to establishment Democrats to see if she could rely on their endorsements. Some, like former President Bill Clinton, offered their immediate support. He reportedly told Harris he was "relieved" that Biden had dropped out, and told her to "Send me anywhere. Make this your own campaign."

Other top Democrats, however, simply never got back to the vice president or resisted endorsing her.

"Saddle up! Joe did what I hoped he would do. But you have to earn it," Obama said when Harris spoke to him. "Michelle and I are supportive but not going to put a finger on the scale right now. Let Joe have his moment. Think through timing."

Pelosi, for her part, believed there shouldn't have been an "anointment," and implied that because of that, Harris would also have to earn her endorsement.

"I’m so sad about Joe. It’s so tragic. My heart is broken. But now it’s you! It’s important there’s a process, we have a great bench. We should have some kind of primary, not an anointment," she told Harris.

The governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, simply told Harris, "You’ve been loyal. I respect that."

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders only advised Harris not to focus solely on abortion. "I supported Joe because he was the strongest voice for the working class," he said. "Please focus on the working class, not just on abortion."

California Governor Gavin Newsom missed Harris' call, and her notes of the conversation read "Hiking. Will call back. (He never did.)" according to her memoir.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he couldn't endorse her because his state was home to the Democratic National Committee. "As governor of Illinois, I’m the convention host. I can’t commit," Pritzker said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also resisted, telling Harris, "I believe you’ll win, but I need to let the dust settle, talk to my colleagues before I make a public statement."

Harris said she went from "call to call with the clarity that comes when stakes are high, stress is through the roof, and there’s zero ambiguity."

"Some people I called would offer me support," she said, "and then ask, 'What do you think the process should be?'" referring to a primary race that never happened, although she didn't even consider the idea.

"If they thought I was down with a mini primary or some other half-baked procedure, I was quick to disabuse them," she said. "How much more time would it have taken to pull that off?"

Other Democrats did offer their full-fledged support alongside their endorsements. They included Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"We’re thrilled the president endorsed you. We’ll do whatever we can—we’ll jump on a plane, we’ll get on Amtrak. I want to be part of your war council," Clinton said.

The former vice president is set to begin a book tour for her memoir following its release.

