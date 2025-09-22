Trump to Make Historic Medical Announcement About Tylenol Monday

The Trump administration is set to make a major announcement regarding the safety of Tylenol for pregnant women and its potential effects on autism rates in children on Monday.

Sources told the New York Post that new medical guidelines will recommend against the use of Tylenol while pregnant, unless the woman has a high fever. Officials are also expected to announce research on a drug called leucovorin, typically used for cancer and anemia, to treat those with autism.

At Charlie Kirk's memorial service, President Trump said, “I think we found an answer to autism. I think it’s going to be one of the most important news conferences I’ll ever have, and I look so forward to it."

JUST IN - Trump says tomorrow will be the "biggest announcement medically" in the history of U.S., "I think we've found an answer to autism." pic.twitter.com/e1WrejfsfH — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 21, 2025

It isn't clear what research the administration will be citing.

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai released research last month that linked prenatal exposure to pain relief medications to an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and ADHD.

“Our findings show that higher-quality studies are more likely to show a link between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and increased risks of autism and ADHD,” Dr. Diddier Prada, one of the researchers, said. “Given the widespread use of this medication, even a small increase in risk could have major public health implications.”

The study, however, did not directly link Tylenol to neurodevelopmental diseases in children, and most research has found no link to autism.

Currently, Tylenol is one of the only drugs women can use to relieve pain while they are pregnant.

