'The View' Finally Addresses Jimmy Kimmel's Firing After Days of Silence

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 22, 2025 4:30 PM
Townhall Media

ABC's "The View" remained quiet last week amid the firing of Jimmy Kimmel and the indefinite cancellation of his show, following comments he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Well, this morning, they finally addressed it, with Whoopi Goldberg proclaiming, "No one silences us." 

She addressed their silence last week, arguing that "The View" paused and "took a breath" to see if Kimmel himself would address his show's cancellation. More than likely, they were worried about being taken off the air themselves and decided to play it safe.

"Now, look, did y’all really think we weren’t going to talk about Jimmy Kimmel?" Goldberg said. "I mean, have you watched the show over the last 29 seasons? So you know no one silences us, and to all my friends who reached out, you have to know, it’s OK, we’re still here. We’re still broadcasting. And when the news broke last week about Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, we took a breath to see if Jimmy was going to say anything about it first. We did the same thing with Stephen Colbert. Then our show was on tape on Friday, but we are live here today, and we’re getting into it now."

Goldberg's co-host, Ana Navarro, went on to thank the "loyal viewers for demanding truth and courage from" them.

The entire segment centered on free speech and criticism of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which pressured ABC to address Kimmel’s comments or risk repercussions. Currently, there is no evidence that comments from the Trump administration were directly correlated to Kimmel's suspension. 

Multiple other show hosts, including Bill Maher and Nicolle Wallace, a former co-host on "The View," noted the deafening silence.

"I’m friendly with the ladies on ‘The View,' but they didn’t say anything about this, this week. Nothing," Bill Maher noted on "Real Time." "You know, because it’s never been their thing to weigh in on the issues. It’s just an upbeat party show. That’s why they hired people named Joy [Behar] and Sunny [Hostin] and Whoopi [Goldberg]."

Wallace said on MSNBC: "And it was visible. I was on ‘The View.’ Those women are fearless, and the story didn’t come up. I mean, it’s obviously being felt and acted upon at ABC more broadly."

