How One Botched Question on The View Became Harris’s Political Hand Grenade—And She Didn’t Even Know It

Former Vice President Kamala Harris did not realize she had "pulled the pin on a hand grenade" to a question she was asked on The View, which is viewed as one of the many reasons voters found her candidacy unattractive in the 2024 presidential election, according to her upcoming book titled "107 Days."

Harris was given an opportunity to put some distance between herself and former President Joe Biden, when The View asked her if she would have done anything differently if she had been president. She replied that nothing "comes to mind" while assuring voters that she had "been a part of … most of the decisions that have had impact." Harris had no idea how detrimental that comment would become to her campaign.

Many people agree that Kamala Harris’s inability to answer the question on The View: “what would you have done differently” hurt her.



The next night Colbert gave her the same question to help her clean up her previous answer.

She spoke for almost 3 minutes & said nothing. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/ZAnjVHt8t5 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) July 31, 2025

"I had no idea I’d just pulled the pin on a hand grenade," Harris wrote. "My staff were besides themselves," she continued, noting how everyone working for her campaign was instantly aware they had just handed an easy and effective talking point to Trump.

She went on to explain in her book that she did not want to make her and President Biden seem as though they were at odds, but was unaware that her full-fledged alignment with his administration was one of the biggest issues holding her campaign back, according to Fox News.

This highlights just how out of touch Kamala Harris was with the voters during her short-lived and ultimately unsuccessful presidential run. Shielded by the media and perhaps even by her own campaign, she failed to grasp how deeply unpopular the Biden administration had become amid record inflation and mounting economic struggles for ordinary Americans. In the end, Harris provides yet another reason why she was undeserving of the White House.

