CNN Host Dropped the Most Insane Line About the Charlie Kirk Assassination
MSNBC Reporter: No One on the Internet Is Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Assassination
CNN Reporter Just Ate It Over Her Initial Reporting About the Charlie Kirk...
CNN Was an Absolute Disaster Yesterday After Liberal Narrative on Charlie Kirk Suspect...
Man In Federal Custody After Slamming Vehicle Into FBI Field Office Gate
Explosive Clash: Dearborn Mayor Attacks Resident Over Terrorist Street Naming
What This Reporter Said About Charlie Kirk's Killer's Romance With Trans Partner Will...
Raffensperger Launches Bid for Georgia Governor
Trump Announces GOP to Host a Midterm Convention
Mike Pence Has a New Job
VIP
Newsom, Who Had Kirk As First Podcast Guest, Shares His Thoughts About TPUSA...
Remember the First Man They Arrested After Charlie Kirk Was Shot? New Details...
Trump Is Picking Great Nominees – Let’s Let Him Cook
Constitution Day: If Its Light Goes Out, Darkness and Oppression at Home and...
Tipsheet

Cartel Terror Meets U.S. Crackdown: $5 Million for El Ruso

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 17, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

On Tuesday, the Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs announced that it is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of El Ruso, a leader within the Sinaloa Cartel. The cartel was recently designated as a U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Advertisement

El Ruso, also known as Juan José Ponce Félix or Jesús Alexandro Sanchez Félix, is the founder and leader of Los Rusos, the primary armed wing of the La Mayiza faction within the Sinaloa Cartel, according to the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). La Mayiza is responsible for the manufacturing of narcotics like fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine, and transporting them from Northwestern Mexico to the United States. His faction specifically holds control over the Mexicali corridor, directly responsible for thousands of American overdose deaths.

Recommended

CNN Was an Absolute Disaster Yesterday After Liberal Narrative on Charlie Kirk Suspect Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Since 2015, El Ruso has been indicted multiple times by the Central and Southern Districts of California on charges ranging from money laundering and racketeering to drug trafficking and firearms violations. 

This comes amid the Trump administration's broader crackdown on illegal immigration, as well as the trafficking of fentanyl into the United States. President Trump warned that he would no longer let the cartels traffic narcotics freely across the Southern border.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CARTELS CRIME DEA FENTANYL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Was an Absolute Disaster Yesterday After Liberal Narrative on Charlie Kirk Suspect Imploded Matt Vespa
Explosive Clash: Dearborn Mayor Attacks Resident Over Terrorist Street Naming Jeff Charles
Remember the First Man They Arrested After Charlie Kirk Was Shot? New Details About Him Are Disturbing. Guy Benson
CNN Host Dropped the Most Insane Line About the Charlie Kirk Assassination Matt Vespa
MSNBC Reporter: No One on the Internet Is Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Assassination Matt Vespa
CNN Reporter Just Ate It Over Her Initial Reporting About the Charlie Kirk Assassination Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Was an Absolute Disaster Yesterday After Liberal Narrative on Charlie Kirk Suspect Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement