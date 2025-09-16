Trump Administration Unveils Historic $500 Million Boost for Charter Schools Amid Education Decline

The Trump administration on Monday announced a record $500 million investment in charter schools, amid a years-long decline in test scores.

Today, ED is announcing historic investments in student success:



▪ $500 million in new charter school grants

▪ $495 million in additional funding for HBCUs and Tribal Colleges

▪ $160 million in new American history & civics grants https://t.co/DANqZKu70U pic.twitter.com/ZWQhaOhbNw — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) September 15, 2025

The Department of Education discussed the historic investment in a press release, stating:

Following the release of the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress scores, which showed dismal educational outcomes across the nation, the Department plans to award grants totaling $500 million for charter schools to support education choice in fiscal year 2025. This marks the largest investment ever in the Charter Schools Program and fulfills a commitment the Department made earlier this year.

Test scores across all grade levels and subjects have continued to decline nationwide, according to September 2025 results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Among 12th graders, math and reading scores have fallen to historic lows: nearly half of high school seniors are performing below the “basic” level, and just 22 percent are proficient in math.

The United States Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, said no more.

We are proud to make the largest investment in the Charter Schools Grants Program in the Department’s history, support American history programs that will inspire young people to be active and informed citizens, and recognize Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ and Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities’ historic contributions to improving education and opportunity in our country. The Trump Administration will use every available tool to meaningfully advance educational outcomes and ensure every American has the opportunity to succeed in life.

In most of the country, children can only attend the public school assigned to their zip code. For families stuck with a low-performing school, the only alternatives are moving to a better district or paying for private education. Charter schools provide another option, though they often compete with public schools for federal funding. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more parents have been moving away from traditional public schools, creating new opportunities for charters.

As part of the $500 million investment, there will be additional financial support for American history and civics programs, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs).

In a prominent example, Arizona launched an $800 million school choice program giving parent $7,000 for education expenses. As a result, school districts like Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) cited significant enrollment decline and more than $20 million in financial losses.

Between 2020 and 2021, only 23 percent of TUSD elementary students were proficient in math, and just 28 percent were proficient in reading.

