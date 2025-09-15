VIP
This Is a Turning Point
Teacher Suspended After Forcing Kids to Watch Charlie Kirk Assassination Video

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 15, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A Canadian public school classroom was thrown into controversy last week after a teacher was suspended for allegedly showing ten and eleven-year-old students graphic portions of the Charlie Kirk assassination video. He then lectured the students in his class about fascism and transgendersim, and told them that because of Charlie's political beliefs, he deserved to die. 

The students were ages 10 through 11.

A source told the Toronto Sun on Thursday that, "Several students from his class went home and complained to their parents, traumatized at witnessing the on-camera death, which they were forced to witness numerous times over.” Adding that "While playing this video repeatedly, he gave a speech to his students regarding anti-fascism, anti-trans, and how Charlie Kirk deserved for this to occur.” 

The parents of those students reached out to the Corvette Junior Public School, which put the teacher on leave effective Friday, September 12th.

Almost surprisingly, administrators at the Canadian public school sent letters to the parents of those affected, calling the horrific incident “extremely troubling and completely disturbing.” They further offered social work services to the traumatized children and assured parents that school administrators would be directly involved in providing additional support.

The letter read, “During class, students were said to have been shown a portion of a violent video in response to questions being asked about a recent tragic event in the United States.” It went on to clarify that the teacher accused of misconduct was not the regular instructor for the French immersion class where the assassination video was shown. “While an investigation must still be conducted to learn all of the details, the report of this incident is extremely troubling and completely unacceptable,” the letter continued.

"We recognize the seriousness of this matter and have taken immediate steps to follow all appropriate policies and procedures." Adding that, “The teacher has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be at the school.”

