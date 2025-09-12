Charlie Kirk Wasn’t a Hypocrite

Democrats have taken glee in recent days, twisting the words of Charlie Kirk and his support of the Second Amendment, making tone deaf remarks asking if he or his organization, Turning Point USA, has finally changed their stance on gun control following the legendary conservative activist's assassination.

I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.

Charlie Kirk on April 5, 2023, after the Nashville school shooting: "I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights." https://t.co/5LAS4bhFEv pic.twitter.com/MSvddezPak — M. 🇪🇺🇨🇭🇷🇴 (@mdotgru) September 11, 2025

This is the quote they cite, which apparently makes Charlie Kirk a hypoctrite. Context is important, and these people must understand that Charlie would stand by his statement, even knowing he would meet his end the way he did on Wednesday.

Here is the full quote:

Having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty. Driving comes with a price. Fifty thousand, 50,000, 50,000 people die on the road every year. That's a price. You get rid of driving, you have 50,000 less auto fatalities. But we have decided that the benefit of driving, speed, accessibility, mobility, having products, services, is worth the cost of 50,000 people dying on the road. So we need to be very clear, that you are not going to get gun deaths to zero. It will not happen. You can significantly reduce them, by having more fathers in the home, by having more armed guards in front of schools. We should have an honest and clear reductionist view of gun violence, but we should not have a utopian one. You will never live in a society, when you have an armed citizenry and you won't have a single gun death. That is nonsense. It's drivel. But I think it's worth it.

So then how do you reduce? Very simple. People say 'Oh Charlie how do you stop school shooters?' I don't know, how did we stop shootings at baseball games? Because we have armed guards outside of baseball games, thats why. How do we stop all the shootings at airports? We have armed guards outside of airports. How do we stop all the shootings at banks? We have armed guards outside of banks. How do we stop all the shootings at gun shows? Notice its not a lot of shootings at gun shows. Theres all these guns...Because everyone is armed!

Charlie Kirk: “It’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment." (2023)

pic.twitter.com/kwtfd3Gv5P — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 7, 2024

Charlie was never a hypocrite; he lived what he believed. The assassin did not. He ended the life of someone he disagreed with, using a God-given right his party didn't believe in. Kirk's assassination wasn’t something gun laws could have prevented. What could have stopped it is a culture where we teach people that no political disagreement, no matter how fierce, ever justifies taking a life. That’s the real safeguard we’ve lost, and Democrats will be slow to realize it, but quick to take advantage of yet another crisis.

Power, not civility, is all they desire, and they are willing to achieve victory at any and all costs.

