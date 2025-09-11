'Nobody Deserves That': Charlie Kirk's Rivals Speak Out After Assassination

Two of Charlie Kirk's biggest rivals have come out to say that, despite their stark and sometimes fiery political differences, no one deserves the fate given to Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

Dean Withers and Parker Sedgwick (known online as parkergetajob), known for their aggressive debates against Charlie Kirk on the YouTube series Surrounded by Jubilee, were seen in videos in complete shock and dismay over the conservative star's assassination.

Withers specifically was streaming online when the news of Kirk's death was confirmed, and he broke down in tears.

His wife and children were in attendance dude. Imagine... You know, imagine being a 12-year-old, you know, watching your dad f**king die. I... Nobody... Nobody deserves that, not even Charlie Kirk.

This is Dean Withers

He is probably 100% opposed to Charlie Kirk's politics, and he is rightfully upset and showing empathy to Kirk's wife and kids.



Those who want to paint this horror onto everyone on "the left" need to think for a moment and realize that most people don't… pic.twitter.com/tOfabgHMs8 — Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) September 11, 2025

He later posted a full reaction video.

It should come as no shock to yourself when I tell you that I think Charlie Kirk was a bad person. I've made that very clear over the last year, but does that mean that I think that he deserves to lose his life? No. Does that mean I think his two young children, who were in attendance at the event where he was shot, deserve to watch their father die? No. Does that mean I think they deserve to grow up without him? No. Does that mean that I think his wife, who was also there, deserves to lose her husband? No. And honestly, if you answered yes to any of those questions, there is a very clear line drawn between me and you. I don't want your support, and I don't support you either.

Here’s my thoughts on Charlie Kirk’s Death. pic.twitter.com/zXXjWHtAA3 — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) September 10, 2025

He then went on to blame the assassination on a lack of gun control, a widespread message making its rounds through Democratic circles.

Another of Charlie's rivals, Parker, was in attendance at the event and condemned the shooting as well.

It's so scary. And I really just wish the people in the comment section, because I looked at some of the comments on my video. It's so hard for me to deal with. I looked at some of the comments from the video, and they're not worried about like my safety, or they're not worried about anyone's safety there, they're just like trying to justify it. And I just want people to know, Charlie's family, his daughter, is going to live without a dad. His wife is going to live without a husband. And that is not okay, that's horrible. And no one should be justifying that. And any single person that is in the comment section justifying that or who does believe that, I want you to unfollow me and unsubscribe to me right now. There is a clear line of division between us.

Left-wing influencer Parker is very shook up over Charlie Kirks assassination. pic.twitter.com/ED2FOfiGNP — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) September 11, 2025

Advertisement

Both Dean and Parker were the lead personalities of the Unf**K America Tour, where liberal commentators were traveling college campuses to debate attendees, essentially, the liberal version of Turning Point USA's American Comeback Tour. The two tours often overlapped at the same university campuses. Both of them were willing to debate with those who disagreed with them, but were not willing to put aside basic morality over political differences.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.