Mugshots Released: Two Suspects in Capitol Hill Intern’s Murder Apprehended, Third Still at Large

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 08, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department (MPD) released the mugshots of two suspects, accused of murdering a Capitol Hill intern. A third suspect remains at large.

Suspects Kelvin Thomas Jr. and Jailen Lucas, both 17 years old, were apprehended on Friday in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a student at Amherst College in Massachusetts. Tarpinian-Jachym was an intern for Representative Ron Estes, a Kansas Republican. 

Following the murder, which occurred around a mile away from the White House, Congress held a moment of silence for Tarpinian-Jachym. Rep. Estes described him as a "dedicated and thoughtful and kind person who loved our country."

Lucas and Thomas Jr. are to be charged as adults in the attack, which also injured a woman and a 16-year-old boy, according to Fox News. MPD is continuing its search for 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas, who was involved in the murder of the Capitol Hill intern. Lucas is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court warrant for premeditated first-degree murder while armed.

It is unclear whether Naqwan Lucas and Jailen Lucas are related.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement that the suspects "will face severe justice" and that she "hope[s] this provides some measure of solace to his family."

MPD is offering its standard $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of a homicide suspect. However, the FBI’s Washington Field Office has added $15,000 to that reward, and the U.S. Marshals Service $10,000. The total reward for information leading to the conviction of Naqwan Lucas sits at $50,000.

The apprehension of the two suspects comes amid President Trump's crackdown on D.C. crime in recent weeks. A coalition of National Guard, MPD, and federal law enforcement, including agents from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, has made more than 1,900 arrests as of September 5th. 

