Mugshots Released: Two Suspects in Capitol Hill Intern’s Murder Apprehended, Third Still at Large

The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department (MPD) released the mugshots of two suspects, accused of murdering a Capitol Hill intern. A third suspect remains at large.

Advertisement

Exactly as I thought.



Mugshots of Capitol Hill intern murder suspects revealed as manhunt continues for third suspect



Suspects Kelvin Thomas Jr., of Southeast D.C., and Jailen Lucas, of Northwest D.C., are pictured in mugshots pic.twitter.com/BQ33D5pi80 — Long Island Patriot 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@LI_Patriot01) September 8, 2025

Suspects Kelvin Thomas Jr. and Jailen Lucas, both 17 years old, were apprehended on Friday in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a student at Amherst College in Massachusetts. Tarpinian-Jachym was an intern for Representative Ron Estes, a Kansas Republican.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old Congressional intern was m*rdered in D.C. by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting



His mother just said that Trump’s remarks on the crime in D.C. are “spot on” and her son “hasn’t died in vain.”



America won’t forget you, Eric 💔 pic.twitter.com/7pkfTrWSSz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2025

This is so messed up… he had his whole life ahead of him..



Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old Congressional intern, was killed by a stray bullet during a drive by shooting in Washington, DC



Drop 🙏 for Eric pic.twitter.com/1K0YTU4owB — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) August 12, 2025

Following the murder, which occurred around a mile away from the White House, Congress held a moment of silence for Tarpinian-Jachym. Rep. Estes described him as a "dedicated and thoughtful and kind person who loved our country."

Lucas and Thomas Jr. are to be charged as adults in the attack, which also injured a woman and a 16-year-old boy, according to Fox News. MPD is continuing its search for 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas, who was involved in the murder of the Capitol Hill intern. Lucas is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court warrant for premeditated first-degree murder while armed.

It is unclear whether Naqwan Lucas and Jailen Lucas are related.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement that the suspects "will face severe justice" and that she "hope[s] this provides some measure of solace to his family."

MPD is offering its standard $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of a homicide suspect. However, the FBI’s Washington Field Office has added $15,000 to that reward, and the U.S. Marshals Service $10,000. The total reward for information leading to the conviction of Naqwan Lucas sits at $50,000.

Advertisement

JUST IN: DC Police have announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Naqwan “Qwan” Antonio Lucas, the outstanding third suspect in the murder of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym. #DCCrime https://t.co/M29uvwP8mW pic.twitter.com/HVlsweU8PJ — The DMV Live (@TheDMVLive) September 5, 2025

The apprehension of the two suspects comes amid President Trump's crackdown on D.C. crime in recent weeks. A coalition of National Guard, MPD, and federal law enforcement, including agents from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, has made more than 1,900 arrests as of September 5th.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.