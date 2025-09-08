VIP
Conservatism on the Rise
Don Lemon Asked Maryland Residents About a Potential National Guard Deployment. Here Are...
Speaker Johnson Just Walked Back This Claim About Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Trump Is About to Prove Illegal Immigrants Aren't Safe Even in Sanctuary Cities
The Primary Battle Between Cornyn and Paxton Is Heating Up
Supreme Court Grants Trump Administration's Request to Block Ruling Barring ICE Stops in...
When Empathy Turns Toxic: The Chilling Lesson From Charlotte’s Light Rail Murder
Mugshots Released: Two Suspects in Capitol Hill Intern’s Murder Apprehended, Third Still a...
Why Bessent Was Amused When 'Meet the Press' Host Brought Up What Goldman...
New Ad Campaign Calls Out Concerning Trend Among Big Retailers
VIP
Want a Good Laugh? Listen to How Mamdani Plans to Convince NYC's Top...
Trump and Kennedy Placing Patients First
The UN Should Reject Palestinian Statehood
A Democratic Mayor's Disgraceful Reaction to an Avoidable Murder in Her City
Tipsheet

At Least Six Dead, 11 Wounded in Jerusalem Terror Attack

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 08, 2025 12:30 PM
Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File

At least six people were killed and 11 others wounded Thursday when two gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Jerusalem, in what Israeli authorities described as a terrorist attack.

Advertisement

The shooting unfolded at Ramot Junction, in Jerusalem, a busy intersection near the entrance to Israel’s capital, according to the Wall Street Journal. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the attackers were Palestinians from the West Bank. Both men were shot dead at the scene by armed civilians and a soldier, according to police.

No group has claimed responsibility. But Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, two U.S.-designated terrorist organizations, issued statements praising the attackers and calling them “resistance fighters.”

In response, the Israeli military began surrounding several villages near Ramallah in the West Bank and announced it would send additional forces to the area.

“We are now engaged in pursuit and are cordoning off the villages from which the murderers came,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “We will apprehend whoever aided and dispatched them, and we will take even stronger steps.”

The Palestinian Authority (PA), who govern the West Bank, condemned the attack and any targeting of Palestinian or Israeli civilians.

Some Israeli lawmakers blamed the PA for the attack and called for revenge. The Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, wrote on X, “The villages where the terrorists came from should look like Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” two areas in Gaza that have been reduced to rubble amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel. 

Recommended

A Democratic Mayor's Disgraceful Reaction to an Avoidable Murder in Her City Guy Benson
Advertisement

The area in which the attack occurred, Ramot, is a largely ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in East Jerusalem. The Israeli military confirmed that one of the Israeli's who shot and killed the gunmen was a soldier from a new ultra-Orthodox unit in the military. Ultra-Orthodox Israeli's have historically avoided military service due to their religious practices. That precedent has begun to change amid an ongoing need for more soldiers. 

This marks the latest terror attack inside Israel since last year’s shooting at a light rail station in Jaffa, where seven people were killed. Hamas later claimed responsibility.

This comes as Israeli forces press forward with a major offensive in Gaza City.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Democratic Mayor's Disgraceful Reaction to an Avoidable Murder in Her City Guy Benson
Why Bessent Was Amused When 'Meet the Press' Host Brought Up What Goldman Sachs Said About Tariffs Leah Barkoukis
Don’t UK the USA Kurt Schlichter
Trump Is About to Prove Illegal Immigrants Aren't Safe Even in Sanctuary Cities Jeff Charles
Don Lemon Asked Maryland Residents About a Potential National Guard Deployment. Here Are Their Answers. Matt Vespa
Speaker Johnson Just Walked Back This Claim About Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Democratic Mayor's Disgraceful Reaction to an Avoidable Murder in Her City Guy Benson
Advertisement