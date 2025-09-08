Oklahoma's GOP Frontrunner for Governor Might Be an Anti-Trump Deep State Stooge
Tipsheet

LAPD Union Celebrates End of Kamala Harris Security Assignment

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 08, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

A specialized unit within the Los Angeles Police Department will no longer be providing security for former Vice President Kamala Harris, after President Trump revoked her extended Secret Service detail.

Typically, former vice presidents receive six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office. In Harris’s case, President Joe Biden had extended that coverage by an additional six months. That extension was rescinded on August 28, 2025, with Harris’s security detail officially ending on September 1st. 

LA Mayor Karen Bass called the decision an "act of revenge" and one that would put the former vice president "in danger." California Governor tasked the California Highway Patrol (CHP) with providing security for Harris, and Mayor Bass tasked a specialized unit within the LAPD with supporting the CHP. However, following pushback from the department and  LAPD's union, the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

They called the assignment "nuts," and argued that "LA taxpayers should not be footing the bill for this ridiculousness."

The union’s board of directors said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Monday:

We are happy to report that the Metro officers assigned to protect the multimillionaire failed presidential candidate are back on the street fighting crime.

Mayor Bass argued that the LAPD's support of CHP to provide security was not a long-term solution. "The plan was always to provide temporary support, and I thank L.A.P.D. for protecting former V.P. Harris and always prioritizing the safety of all Angelenos," she said in a statement to The New York Times. 

