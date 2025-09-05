Why CBS News Staffers Are Fuming Over This Move
Tipsheet

South Korea Protests After More Than 300 Nationals Arrested in Hyundai Factory Raid

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 05, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

More than 450 illegal immigrants were arrested on Thursday morning, following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on a construction site for a Hyundai electric car battery factory in Georgia. South Korea, the home to Hyundai's headquarters, expressed "concern and regret," over the raid, as hundreds of those arrested were South Korean nationals.

Multiple federal agencies participated in the raid, including Atlanta’s Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Homeland Security Investigations. 

The project, estimated to cost between $4.3 billion and $7.6 billion, will supply electric car batteries to a nearby factory and is the largest single investment in the state’s history.

South Korea expressed significant concern over the raid, as more than 300 of those apprehended were Korean nationals. They sent a counselor and embassy officials to the construction site, which spans 3,000 acres.

Lee Jae-woong, a spokesperson for South Korea’s foreign ministry, told the Financial Times on Friday, "Our companies’ economic activities and our people’s rights should not be infringed unfairly in the U.S. legal enforcement process."

The raid comes as South Korea agreed to invest $350 billion in the United States following a trade deal struck in July.

Hyundai released a statement, saying that they "are closely cooperating with the South Korean government and relevant authorities to ensure the safety of our employees and staff at contractors, and to secure their swift release from detention."

