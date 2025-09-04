BREAKING: DC Attorney General Sues Trump Over National Guard Deployment

Washington D.C.'s attorney general Brian Schwalb is suing the Trump administration over its deployment of the National Guard in the nation's capital, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move comes just two days after a federal judge in California ruled that the use of National Guard troops to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles was illegal.

The lawsuit alleges that the President violated the Posse Comitatus Act, a law enacted in 1878, which prohibits military forces from engaging in domestic law enforcement. It claims that the primary purpose of President Trump's activation of the National Guard was to address D.C.'s crime issue, with directives to patrol the city's streets, which Schwalb asserts is in direct violation of the law.

“No American city should have the U.S. military—particularly out-of-state military who are not accountable to the residents and untrained in local law enforcement—policing its streets,” Schwalb said. “It’s D.C, today but could be any other city tomorrow.”

President Trump's lawyers in his Los Angeles National Guard deployment argued that the Posse Comitatus Act was irrelevant to the case.

