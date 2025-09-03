'Louisiana Lockup': ICE’s Newest Prison Is Open for Business

The infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary, the newest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility, nicknamed the "Louisiana Lockup," is now open, housing the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants.
Advertisement
Today @Sec_Noem will announce the newest ICE detention facility: LOUISIANA LOCKUP.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 3, 2025
If you are in this country illegally, you could find yourself in the Louisiana Lockup. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App. pic.twitter.com/bPZZ8yAcsO
Recommended
Advertisement
Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.
Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member