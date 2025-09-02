Trump Admin Weighs Declaring National Housing Emergency

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday said that the Trump administration is considering declaring a national housing emergency in order to address increasing housing prices. He told the Washington Examiner in an interview on Labor Day that "We may declare a national housing emergency in the fall."
🚨 BREAKING: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the Trump administration is considering a national housing emergency declaration this fall to address the affordability crisis. Proposed measures include streamlining zoning regulations and reducing closing costs… pic.twitter.com/eKGufZYc13— StockMan 🇺🇸 (@925stockman) September 1, 2025
Bessent noted that while Federal Reserve rate cuts could ease housing costs, the Trump administration is exploring additional measures to reduce them in the interim. The Treasury secretary did not discuss the executive actions the President would have if a national emergency were declared.
