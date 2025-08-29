Newsom Slams Trump’s ‘Authoritarianism’—Then Launches His Own Crime Crackdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that he will finally begin to handle his state's crime problem in major cities by deploying California Highway Patrol (CHP) "crime-suppression teams" in an effort to promote public safety, amid his hopes to run for President in 2028 on the Democratic ticket.

Advertisement

While the Trump administration undermines cities, California is partnering with them and delivering real results. With these new deployments, we’re doubling down on these partnerships to build on progress and keep driving crime down.

JUST IN: California Governor @GavinNewsom announces new “crime suppression teams” saying “While the Trump Administration undermines cities, California is partnering with them — and delivering real results.”



The teams from the California Highway Patrol will work with local law… pic.twitter.com/LZXLHPHJpi — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) August 28, 2025

🚨 While bashing Trump, Newsom seems to have copied his playbook — deploying CHP “crime suppression” squads around California and boasting of 9,000 arrests. pic.twitter.com/cVSIKt59fB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2025

CHP will be partnering with local law enforcement in major cities, including Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, the Inland Empire, the Central Valley, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The office of the Governor is already boasting its over 9,000 arrests, recovery of almost 5,800 stolen vehicles, and confiscation of more than 400 firearms in the last year in cities where the "crime suppression teams" have been deployed, including Bakersfield, San Bernardino, and Oakland.

Today’s announcement builds on successful CHP efforts already underway in Oakland, Bakersfield and San Bernardino. CHP officers assigned to crime-suppression teams will saturate high-crime areas, target repeat offenders and seize illicit weapons and narcotics.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said, "By combining resources, intelligence and personnel, we can better disrupt criminal activity and strengthen the safety and security of communities across California."

The White House quickly came out and accused Newsom of copying the Trump administration's recent crackdown on crime in Washington, DC. They told Fox News Digital, "After Newscum spent weeks criticizing the president’s highly successful efforts to crack down on crime, he’s reverted to his tried-and-true strategy: embracing and copying the Trump agenda."

Even still, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said, "The more Democrats follow the president’s lead to crack down on crime, the better it is for the American people!"

"Stopping crime should not be a partisan exercise, but Democrats like Newscum have tried to make it one," she said. "President Trump’s partnership with DC MPD has resulted in record drops in crime and countless dangerous criminals being removed from DC’s streets."

Advertisement

Newsom on Thursday criticized President Trump's crackdown, calling it a "militarizing [of] American cities," following remarks about the president’s “authoritarian tendencies” during POLITICO’s California Summit on Wednesday.

The California governor made his announcement as blue states and cities brace for possible National Guard deployments directed by the Trump administration to crack down on crime in their own jurisdiction. Newsom continues to make intelligent political moves in preparation for his national bid, and in an effort to become the Democratic party's anti-Trump hero.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.