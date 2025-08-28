Kamala Harris’ Failed Campaign Still Draining Millions From Democrats

The Democratic National Committee has continued to cover Kamala Harris’ outstanding campaign debt, allocating more than $15 million in the first six months of 2025 toward reducing the over $1.5 billion deficit incurred during her 2024 presidential run. Democrats have also pressed Harris to increase her fundraising efforts and solicit additional donor contributions; however, her internal supporters are claiming she has done enough.

According to Axios, "the total money raised from the events has been disappointing," citing people familiar with the matter.

During the last six months, the DNC has continued to spend on Harris to support her fundraising events in 2025, allocating $548,050 to the charter flight company Executive Fliteways Inc., $2.125 million to a media production firm, and $237,201 to the Covington & Burling law firm.

Jen O'Malley Dillon, the chair of Harris' campaign, told Axios, "The vice president has collaborated closely with the DNC to manage campaign expenses and expand our base of grassroots donors. She remains fully committed to strengthening the party and helping return Democrats to power."

Some senior Democrats and Democratic donors are angry with Harris, as well as the unprecedented amount of money spent on her 107-day Presidential campaign, which ultimately failed to win a single swing state. Donors have begun to pull back their funding of the DNC, as they have lost confidence in their ability.

Harris allies believe that the DNC is pointing fingers at the former Vice President and argue that people are deflecting blame away from DNC Chair Ken Martin, who they say has not focused enough on Democratic fundraising efforts.

Typically, the DNC will step in financially after a campaign, regardless of whether it wins or loses. Amidst scrutiny over Harris' campaign expenditures, Patrick Stauffer, the campaign's chief financial officer, told reporters last November, "As of Election Day, there were no outstanding debts or bills overdue, and there will be no debt on either the DNC or [the Harris for President committee] report for post general report." While this is true, millions of dollars in bills have continued to pour in.

