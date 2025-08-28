Prayer Vigil for Annunciation Catholic School Shooting Devolved Into a Political Circus La...
Tipsheet

US Economy Beats Expectations: Q2 GDP Revised Up

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 28, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

America's GDP is up more than previously expected in the second quarter of 2025, despite concerns that President Trump's tariffs, announced on Liberation Day, would result in a recession. The United States’ GDP grew at a 3.3 percent pace from April to June, faster than the earlier estimate of 3 percent, according to the Department of Commerce.

Consumer spending contributed to the increase in GDP growth, rising by 1.6 percent as opposed to the initial estimate of 1.4 percent. A key measure, final sales to private domestic purchasers, climbed 1.9 percent, up from the earlier 1.2 percent increase. This measure is closely monitored by Federal Reserve officials to survey consumer demand and sales specifically within the United States. 

Inflation estimates remained unchanged or slightly improved. Core personal consumption expenditures (PCE), which is the total amount of money that U.S. households spend on goods and services and strip out food and energy, rose 2.5 percent, matching the prior reading. The headline PCE index, which includes food and energu eased to 2 percent, right in line with the Fed’s inflation target.

