US Economy Beats Expectations: Q2 GDP Revised Up

America's GDP is up more than previously expected in the second quarter of 2025, despite concerns that President Trump's tariffs, announced on Liberation Day, would result in a recession. The United States’ GDP grew at a 3.3 percent pace from April to June, faster than the earlier estimate of 3 percent, according to the Department of Commerce.

Advertisement

CNBC: Second quarter GDP has been revised up to 3.3% — while inflation has been revised down to 2%, right on track with the Fed's target rate.



📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/dYdMcbvGRQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 28, 2025

We were assured that recession was imminent...



.@bloomberg: "The US economy expanded in the second quarter at a slightly faster pace than initially estimated on a pickup in business investment and an outsize boost from trade. Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, which… — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 28, 2025

Consumer spending contributed to the increase in GDP growth, rising by 1.6 percent as opposed to the initial estimate of 1.4 percent. A key measure, final sales to private domestic purchasers, climbed 1.9 percent, up from the earlier 1.2 percent increase. This measure is closely monitored by Federal Reserve officials to survey consumer demand and sales specifically within the United States.

Inflation estimates remained unchanged or slightly improved. Core personal consumption expenditures (PCE), which is the total amount of money that U.S. households spend on goods and services and strip out food and energy, rose 2.5 percent, matching the prior reading. The headline PCE index, which includes food and energu eased to 2 percent, right in line with the Fed’s inflation target.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.